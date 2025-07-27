Advertise here
রবিবার , ২৭ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ১২ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

IND vs ENG: Painful for Shubman Gill! India skipper takes nasty blow from Ben Stokes – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৭, ২০২৫ ৫:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
IND vs ENG: Painful for Shubman Gill! India skipper takes nasty blow from Ben Stokes – Watch | Cricket News


Advertise here
Shubman Gill (Screengrabs)

India captain Shubman Gill endured a painful moment on Day 5 of the fourth Test against England, taking a nasty blow to the helmet from a vicious Ben Stokes delivery on Sunday at Old Trafford, Manchester. The incident occurred in the 73rd over of India’s second innings at a tense moment when India were steadily rebuilding after early losses.

Shubman Gill Trains Through Rain: Outdoor Runs, Indoor Nets in Manchester

On a pitch showing sharp variable bounce, Stokes bowled a short-of-length ball that kicked up violently, smashing into Gill’s glove and then ricocheting onto the side of his helmet.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Watch:The delivery struck the grille of the helmet after hitting Gill’s index finger, and for a moment, it looked like it might deflect onto the stumps. A wincing Gill, clearly in pain, managed to react quickly to prevent that. Immediately after the impact, he walked away from the crease and flung his bat in visible discomfort. The Indian physio rushed out for concussion and hand checks, while Stokes himself checked on the Indian skipper with concern.Thankfully, after treatment, Gill resumed batting and continued to anchor the innings alongside Washington Sundar.

Poll

Should helmets be redesigned to provide better protection for batsmen?

At the time of the incident, Gill was batting on 90 and had put up a gritty stand after KL Rahul’s earlier dismissal for 90. The two had added a crucial 174-run partnership on Day 4 to keep India in the hunt.Despite early setbacks with the dismissals of Jaiswal and Sudharsan in the first over of the innings, India fought back. Now, at 193/3 and trailing by 118 runs, the match remains delicately poised. England’s commanding first-innings total of 669, powered by Stokes’s 141, had placed the visitors under pressure, but India’s resilience, led by Gill’s fighting knock, is keeping the contest alive.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Shubman Gill: ম্যাঞ্চেস্টারে লড়াকু সেঞ্চুরি শুভমান গিলের, ইতিহাস গড়লেন ভারত অধিনায়ক
Shubman Gill: ম্যাঞ্চেস্টারে লড়াকু সেঞ্চুরি শুভমান গিলের, ইতিহাস গড়লেন ভারত অধিনায়ক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
থাইল্যান্ড-কম্বোডিয়ার যুদ্ধে বিপদে পর্যটকরা, জানেন ভারতের ১ টাকা মানে তাইল্যান্ডের কত?
থাইল্যান্ড-কম্বোডিয়ার যুদ্ধে বিপদে পর্যটকরা, জানেন ভারতের ১ টাকা মানে তাইল্যান্ডের কত?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IND vs ENG: Painful for Shubman Gill! India skipper takes nasty blow from Ben Stokes – Watch | Cricket News
IND vs ENG: Painful for Shubman Gill! India skipper takes nasty blow from Ben Stokes – Watch | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
চুয়াডাঙ্গা জীবননগরে দু’কেজি গাঁজাসহ কারবারি গ্রেফতার
চুয়াডাঙ্গা জীবননগরে দু’কেজি গাঁজাসহ কারবারি গ্রেফতার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
১১৬ বারের মতো পেছাল সাগর-রুনি হত্যার তদন্ত প্রতিবেদন – Corporate Sangbad

১১৬ বারের মতো পেছাল সাগর-রুনি হত্যার তদন্ত প্রতিবেদন – Corporate Sangbad

 মাদ্রাসাছাত্রী আত্মহত্যা প্ররোচনা মামলায় চুয়াডাঙ্গার শীর্ষ সন্ত্রাসী কালাম গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

মাদ্রাসাছাত্রী আত্মহত্যা প্ররোচনা মামলায় চুয়াডাঙ্গার শীর্ষ সন্ত্রাসী কালাম গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 Apple হেরেছে Samsung-এর কাছে, দেখে নিন বাজারে কোন ফোন রয়েছে কত নম্বরে! – News18 Bangla

Apple হেরেছে Samsung-এর কাছে, দেখে নিন বাজারে কোন ফোন রয়েছে কত নম্বরে! – News18 Bangla

 New Protein Based Covid Vaccine Mimics Virus Shape to Provide Robust Antibody Response, Says Study

New Protein Based Covid Vaccine Mimics Virus Shape to Provide Robust Antibody Response, Says Study

 Rhea Chakraborty Attends Rumy Jaffery’s Daughter Alfia’s Mehendi Ceremony in Traditional Look

Rhea Chakraborty Attends Rumy Jaffery’s Daughter Alfia’s Mehendi Ceremony in Traditional Look

 ছয় কোম্পানির শেয়ারে বিনিয়োগকারীদের বিশেষ ঝোঁক – Corporate Sangbad

ছয় কোম্পানির শেয়ারে বিনিয়োগকারীদের বিশেষ ঝোঁক – Corporate Sangbad

 মেহেরপুরে হিরোইনসহ দুই যুবক আটক

মেহেরপুরে হিরোইনসহ দুই যুবক আটক

 Dàn đề Nuôi 2 Ngày Hiệu Quả Với Tỷ Lệ Thành Công Cực Cao

Dàn đề Nuôi 2 Ngày Hiệu Quả Với Tỷ Lệ Thành Công Cực Cao

 টাইপিং স্পিড বাড়াতে চান? কাজে আসবে ওয়েবসাইট আর স্মার্টফোন, শিখে নিন কায়দাটা

টাইপিং স্পিড বাড়াতে চান? কাজে আসবে ওয়েবসাইট আর স্মার্টফোন, শিখে নিন কায়দাটা

 Witness in TTV Dhinakaran’s Bribery Case Dies by Suicide Hours After ED Summons to Leader

Witness in TTV Dhinakaran’s Bribery Case Dies by Suicide Hours After ED Summons to Leader
Advertise here