IND vs SA 4th T20 weather, pitch report, playing XI, squad LIVE: India target series win

India vs South Africa Live Score: As India looks to win another bilateral series in Johannesburg on Friday, Rinku Singh’s batting position and cautious style must worry the team heading into the fourth Twenty20 International match against South Africa.

India has maintained a commanding lead in the series thanks to centuries from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, but their squad would want a more coordinated batting effort to win it 3-1.

More often than naught, India has had a pleasant outing in the Wanderers ‘Bull Ring,’ where they defeated Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

This stadium was the site of captain Suryakumar Yadav’s final international century to date, and it occurred in a victory during the previous T20I series a year ago.

The Indian skipper would hope to improve on the previous series in the Rainbow Nation, which finished in a 1-1 draw with one game being rained out. He has an incredible victory rate of 81.25 and has won 13 of the 16 games.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav and acting head coach VVS Laxman are aware that Rinku Singh, one of the best T20 cricket players, has abruptly lost his form in recent months for unclear reasons.

It appears that the Aligarh man’s batting position and usage as a floater at numbers six and seven aren’t aiding his case.

Surya has plenty time to analyze and get things back on track for Rinku, who is too valuable to be lost because of uncertainty, since the next T20 World Cup in India is still a ways off in 2026.

Rinku has only achieved 28 runs in the current series, coming in at sixth in two games and seventh in another.

When considering where he is coming in to bat, the scores of 11, 9, and 8 shouldn’t be seen in isolation. However, it becomes concerning when one considers the amount of balls (34) he has taken to score runs.

Rinku played 113 balls in 15 games, about 7.5 deliveries per game for KKR even during the most recent IPL.

Rinku was viewed as a specialized “finisher” and would typically face 10 balls in an innings. The plan would have benefited the Indian squad, but lately it has made Southpaw less confident because he feels torn between playing second fiddle and attacking.

Rinku has performed well when batting at number five most of the time, but it may be challenging for Rinku to advance ahead of Hardik Pandya in a lineup where Tilak Varma has established himself as a No. 3 and Sanju Samson is content to bat as an opener.

The team think-tank would be better off addressing this problem as soon as possible.

In the first three games, India utilized 12 of their 15 players. It will be intriguing to watch if any of the two uncapped pacers, Vysakh Vijaykumar or Yash Dayal, receives their first cap if the pitch calls for an additional specialist speedy.

After consecutive setbacks, Samson would prefer to forget that he is becoming Marco Jansen’s “bunny.”

Since Ramandeep Singh can be a useful player with a variety of skills, including the ability to field at all positions except keeping, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for captain Surya to assess his steady medium speed in the final game.