IND vs SA: Arshdeep Singh reveals what Rohit Sharma said during his animated reaction after Virat Kohli’s ton – Watch | Cricket News

Arshdeep Singh reveals what Rohit Sharma said during his animated reaction

In the first ODI match against South Africa in Ranchi, Virat Kohli achieved his 52nd ODI century, scoring 135 runs off 120 balls with 11 fours and 7 sixes. The innings helped India set a target of 349 runs, featuring a significant 136-run partnership for the second wicket between Kohli and Rohit Sharma.The partnership between the two veteran cricketers showcased their classic batting style. While Rohit missed his century, Kohli reached the three-figure mark, contributing to the team’s success.Kohli’s 83rd international century, achieved with a boundary off Marco Jansen, sparked emotional celebrations. Rohit Sharma, watching from the dressing room with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, displayed an animated reaction.Arshdeep Singh later addressed the curiosity about Rohit’s reaction in a video shared on Snapchat, which was subsequently reposted by his IPL franchise Punjab Kings.“I have been getting several messages on what Rohit bhai said after Virat bhai’s century. So, I am telling what he said. He said, ‘Neeli pari, laal pari, kamre mey band, mujhe Nadia pasand,'” said Arshdeep Singh.Following Rohit and Virat’s retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, discussions have emerged about their potential participation in the 2027 World Cup.Reports suggest they might be asked to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to maintain their competitive form.Additional reports indicate that BCCI officials are planning meetings with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to discuss the future of both players.In the match result, India secured a 17-run victory over South Africa, who were dismissed for 332 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav claiming four wickets. The match featured a significant batting display from Kohli, who continued to demonstrate his prowess in the ODI format.The partnership between Rohit and Kohli highlighted their continued importance to Indian cricket, even as discussions about their future in the sport continue. The victory marked another successful outing for the Indian team, with both batting and bowling departments contributing to the win.Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul proved crucial in defending the total and securing India’s victory in the first match of the three-game series.