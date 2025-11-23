IND vs SA: India look at 22-year-old record for inspiration to salvage Guwahati Test; Proteas reach 489 on Day 2 | Cricket News

Team India have a mountain to climb after South Africa piled up 489 runs before being bowled out. (Images via AP)

India ended Day 2 of the second Test in Guwahati staring at a challenge they have overcome only once in their history. The hosts trail by 480 runs after South Africa put up 489 — a total no Indian side has successfully overturned at home, and one they have surpassed just once in an eventual win. That instance came at Adelaide in 2003, when India defeated Australia despite conceding 556 in the first innings.The task ahead became clearer once India reached stumps at 9 for 0 in 6.1 overs, with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal surviving a tight new-ball spell before fading light forced an early close.

South Africa’s innings was built on Senuran Muthusamy’s maiden Test hundred and Marco Jansen’s aggressive 93, both career-best efforts. Muthusamy’s 109, layered with 10 fours and two sixes, frustrated India for extended periods after he arrived with the visitors at 201 for 5. His dismissal came when Mohammed Siraj induced a miscued hook, ending a knock that had held up India’s plans.Jansen, meanwhile, kept South Africa’s momentum high. His innings contained six fours and seven sixes, a tally that placed him among the most prolific lower-order hitters in India. He dominated Ravindra Jadeja and Siraj in the afternoon, lifting South Africa past 440 before Jasprit Bumrah knocked over Simon Harmer. Jansen eventually chopped a Kuldeep Yadav googly onto his stumps, missing a maiden hundred by seven runs.Kuldeep was India’s most successful bowler with 4 for 115. Bumrah, Siraj and Jadeja took two wickets each. Harmer was the only South African batter who did not reach double digits.India’s reply began with caution. Jaiswal collected the first boundary by flicking Jansen through square leg, but both openers largely focused on getting through to stumps. Wiaan Mulder and Jansen kept things tight as the light deteriorated.

With three days left, India now confront a task they have completed only once — overturning a massive first-innings deficit to stay alive in the series.