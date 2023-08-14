সোমবার , ১৪ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৩০শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
IND vs WI 5th T20I: ‘Captain looked clueless’ – Former cricketer slams Hardik Pandya after India’s series defeat | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: After losing the first two matches, India made a strong comeback by securing victories in the subsequent two games, thus leveling the series. However, their momentum faltered in the deciding match, resulting in their first T20 series loss to West Indies since 2017.

Opting to bat first, India managed to post a total of 165/9 in 20 overs, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav‘s composed knock of 61 runs off 45 balls.
In reply, Brandon King (85 not out), along with Nicholas Pooran (47) helped West Indies secure a eight-wicket victory.

After India lost the series, former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad slammed Pandya and called him ‘clueless’.
“India needs to improve their skillset. Their is a hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowler’s can’t bat, batsmen can’t bowl. It’s important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favourite player but look at the larger good,” Prasad wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Not just 50 overs, West Indies had failed to qualify for the T20 World cup last Oct- Nov as well. It pains to see India perform poorly and brush it under the carpet, under the garb of process. That hunger, fire is missing and we live in an illusion,” he further wrote.

“India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements,” Prasad wrote.

India’s next assignment will be the three-match T20I series against Ireland.
The three T20Is will start on August 18 at Malahide, Dublin, with the following matches on August 20 and 23 at the same ground.





