মঙ্গলবার , ৮ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৪শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
IND vs WI: Hardik Pandya overtakes Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin | Cricket News

আগস্ট ৮, ২০২৩ ৯:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1691465909 photo


NEW DELHI: India allrounder Hardik Pandya surpassed pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the list of most T20I wickets. Pandya, who is leading India in the ongoing five-match T20I series against the West Indies, achieved the feat during the second T20I on Sunday. India had lost the match by 2 wickets.

Before the commencement of the second T20I, both Pandya and Bumrah had an equal tally of 70 wickets each in T20I matches.
The allrounder picked three wickets and went past Bumrah’s tally of 70 wickets. In the process, Pandya also went past Ashwin’s record of 72 T20I wickets in 65 matches.

Pandya removed Brandon King (0), Johnson Charles (2) and Rovman Powell (21) during the second T20I.
Among Indian bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal sits at the top with an impressive tally of 95 wickets in 77 matches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is second with 90 wickets in 87 matches.
Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan tops the overall list with 140 wickets to his name in 117 matches.
Bumrah, who has been out of action since September and had surgery in New Zealand in March, was selected to lead India’s squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland.
The three T20Is will start on August 18 at Malahide, Dublin, with the following matches on August 20 and 23 at the same ground.
MOST T20I WICKETS (INDIA):

PLAYER MATCHES WICKETS
YUZVENDRA CHAHAL 77 95
BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR 87 90
HARDIK PANDYA 89 73
R ASHWIN 65 72
JASPRIT BUMRAH 60 70
cricket-man1





Source link

