India all out for 0, Bangladesh won by wide: How Super Over drama unfolded at Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final | Cricket News

Bangladesh A beat India A (Screengrab)

In one of the most chaotic and unforgettable finishes in recent age-group cricket, Bangladesh A edged India A in a dramatic Super Over after both sides finished on 194/6 in their 20 overs in the Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal in Doha. What followed was a Super Over that swung wildly before ending in the most improbable fashion, with a wide ball.India A, sent in first in the Super Over, were undone by left-arm quick Ripon Mondol, who delivered two near-perfect balls to dismantle the innings. His first, a pinpoint yorker at middle stump, knocked over skipper Jitesh Sharma, who attempted an audacious reverse scoop far too early. One ball later, Ashutosh Sharma sliced a lofted drive to extra cover, leaving India A 0/2 all out without even using the in-form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The decision raised eyebrows across the Indian camp, with coach Sunil Joshi visibly displeased as he scribbled in his notebook.Defending just one run, Suyash Sharma surprisingly still made a fight of it. His first ball tempted Yasir Ali into a mistimed loft to long-on, where Ramandeep Singh did brilliantly near the boundary cushions, juggling and finally securing the catch. Bangladesh were suddenly 0/1, and the tension soared.Skipper Akbar Ali walked in. Then came the moment that sealed the match. Suyash bowled a googly drifting down the leg side. Akbar shuffled across, missed the flick, and in doing so overbalanced well outside his crease. The ball, however, slipped past wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma, who missed a regulation stumping chance. As it rolled away, the umpire signalled wide, and Bangladesh erupted. Akbar sank to his knees, folded his hands in relief, before being engulfed by jubilant teammates.A riveting match, tied over 40 overs, ended with a Super Over decided on a wide, a finish no scriptwriter would dare imagine.