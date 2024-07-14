India Champions beat Pakistan Champions to clinch 2024 World Championship of Legends title | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India Champions emerged victorious over Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the 2024 World Championship of Legends final held in Birmingham.Led by Yuvraj Singh , India successfully chased a target of 157 runs in 19.1 overs. Ambati Rayudu set the stage with a quick-fire fifty, followed by crucial contributions from Yusuf Pathan , Gurkeerat Singh Mann , and the captain himself.Pakistan, opting to bat first, posted a total of 156 for 6. Indian bowlers, spearheaded by Anureet Singh’s three-wicket haul, effectively restricted Pakistan’s run flow. As a result, India’s target appeared manageable, although they faced initial setbacks.Openers Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu got India off to a promising start with a 34-run partnership. However, pacer Aamer Yamin swung the momentum back in Pakistan’s favor by dismissing Uthappa and Suresh Raina in the same over, leaving India at 38/2.

Rayudu then partnered with Gurkeerat Singh Mann, adding a 60-run stand for the third wicket, with Rayudu smashing a quick 50 off 30 balls. His innings featured two sixes and five boundaries. However, Pakistan’s Saeed Ajmal provided a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Rayudu in the 12th over.

Shoaib Malik then removed Gurkeerat, 34 off 33, to further dent India’s chase in the next over.

The Indian score stood at 108/4 when Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh joined forces. Pathan played an aggressive 30 off 16 balls, hitting three towering sixes, while Yuvraj held his ground with an unbeaten 15 from 22 deliveries. Their partnership of 42 runs in just 5.4 overs was pivotal.

With Yusuf going for big shots, captain Yuvraj played an uncharacteristically slow knock. But their stand for the fifth wicket turned out to be the deciding factor in the end.

In the 19th over, Wahab Riaz dismissed Yusuf Pathan, leaving India needing just seven more runs from 10 balls. Yuvraj and Irfan Pathan then ensured India reached the target, with Irfan hitting the winning boundary off Sohail Tanvir on the first ball of the final over.

Yusuf Pathan (Video grab)

Earlier, Pakistan’s innings was primarily held together by Shoaib Malik, who top-scored with 41 runs off 36 balls, including three sixes. Contributions also came from Sohail Tanvir, who added an unbeaten 19 off 9 deliveries.

For India, besides Anureet Singh’s standout performance with figures of 3 for 43, Irfan Pathan (1 for 12), Pawan Negi (1 for 24), and Vinay Kumar (1 for 36) provided essential support by taking key wickets.

While Malik and Tanvir’s efforts pushed Pakistan past the 150-mark, it wasn’t sufficient to defend against a disciplined Indian side. Despite some pressure moments, the Indian batting lineup showcased resilience and strategic play to clinch the title.