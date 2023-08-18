India clinch mixed team air pistol gold at World Championship | More sports News

NEW DELHI: Indian shooters Esha Singh and Shiva Narwal have brought a wave of joy to the Indian contingent by securing the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.The duo outperformed Turkey’s Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec with a score of 16-10 in a thrilling final match.This victory has propelled India to the second position on the medal standings, having achieved a gold and a bronze medal so far. China is leading the tally with an impressive haul of five gold and two bronze medals.

Both of the shooters demonstrated remarkable skill in the qualification round, with Esha achieving a score of 290 and Narwal scoring 293. Their combined total of 583 points allowed them to secure the top spot in the qualification round, pushing Turkey to the second position with an aggregate score of 581.

China and Iran both recorded scores of 580, but China claimed the third position due to a higher number of “inner 10s.”

However, the Indian rifle shooters faced a disappointing outcome, as they were unable to advance past the qualification stage in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Unfortunately, the women’s skeet team also fell short of reaching the medal bracket, concluding their performance in fourth place.

In the rifle mixed team category, the pair of Mehuli Ghosh (316.0) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (314.2) achieved a total score of 630.2 during the qualification round, securing the ninth position. The second Indian pair, consisting of Ramita (313.7) and Divyansh Singh Panwar (314.6), accumulated a total score of 628.3, placing them in the 17th position out of 77 competing teams.

Only the top four teams from the event advanced to the finals.

The Chinese pair of Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao, with an aggregate score of 632.7, topped the qualification followed by Iran (632.5), Israel (631.4) and France (631.4).

China went on to seal gold defeating Iran 16-2, while France won the bronze beating Israel 17-9.

Following China’s victory in the event, they have taken their gold medal tally to five.

In women’s skeet, the team comprising Parinaaz Dhaliwal (118), Ganemat Sekhon (118) and Darsha Rathore (115) aggregated 351, finishing fourth behind Slovakia, who won the bronze with a score of 359.

The USA opened their account in the tournament with a top podium finish in the event, aggregating 365, while Italy clinched the silver medal with 360 points.

(With PTI inputs)