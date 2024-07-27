শনিবার , ২৭ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১২ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

India etch new powerplay record in first T20I against Sri Lanka | Cricket News

জুলাই ২৭, ২০২৪ ৮:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: India set a new record with a powerplay score of 74 runs against Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I of the series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka couldn’t contain the explosive Indian openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Jaiswal, with his aggressive stroke play, scored 40 off 21 balls, while Gill contributed 34 off 16 balls.
The innings started with Jaiswal pulling a short delivery from Dilshan Madushanka to the boundary, setting the tone for the powerplay.
Gill matched Jaiswal’s aggression, hitting back-to-back boundaries off Madushanka and Asitha Fernando. The duo raced to 51 runs in just four overs, with Jaiswal hitting a six to bring up the fifty.
Sri Lanka’s bowlers struggled, with Madushanka and Fernando conceding runs at an alarming rate. Maheesh Theekshana tried to stem the flow of runs but was also dispatched to the boundary multiple times.
The powerplay ended dramatically when Madushanka deceived Gill with a slower ball, leading to a catch by Asitha Fernando. Gill’s dismissal at 74-1 marked the highest powerplay score for India against Sri Lanka in T20Is.
India’s aggressive start saw the team reach 100-2 in just 8.4 overs. Jaiswal fell immediately after Gill, stumped by Kusal Mendis off Wanindu Hasaranga.
The explosive start by Jaiswal and Gill has set a high benchmark for future encounters. As India eye a strong finish in the series opener, Sri Lanka face the challenge of countering India’s formidable batting lineup.





Source link

