রবিবার , ১৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১লা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘India need Hardik Pandya to win T20 World Cup’: Former England captain criticizes treatment of MI skipper by Wankhede crowd | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৪, ২০২৪ ২:৫৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1713084811 photo



msid 109285936,imgsize 64618

NEW DELHI: As Mumbai Indians prepare for their third consecutive home match in IPL 2024, the focus shifts to the behavior of spectators at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, following scathing remarks from former England captain Michael Vaughan regarding the treatment of MI skipper Hardik Pandya by the home crowd.
Vaughan’s comments came during an appearance on The Ranveer Show on YouTube, where he expressed bewilderment at the behavior of Indian fans towards Pandya.
IPL 2024: POINTS TABLE | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
Despite a momentary respite during a previous match against Delhi Capitals, where Pandya was spared from booing due to the presence of children from various NGOs, Vaughan highlighted the hostility Pandya faced in other games, notably at the Wankhede Stadium.

“I don’t understand booing. I kind of got it in the first game in Gujarat, because he played for them for two years and did not do well as a captain. But then when he went to Hyderabad, I was like, ‘What’s going on.’ Then when he came back to Wankhede, his own home support was booing him. I did not understand that,” Vaughan remarked.
Acknowledging initial booing in Gujarat attributed to Pandya’s stint with the Gujarat Titans, Vaughan expressed shock at the treatment Pandya received in subsequent matches, particularly at his home ground.

In light of the upcoming T20 World Cup, Vaughan stressed the pivotal role Pandya plays in India’s quest for success in the tournament scheduled to begin in June.
“What Indian cricket fans need to understand is that Mumbai Indians are Indian fans and for India to win the T20 World Cup, they need Hardik Pandya. They need him to play well. So somehow, over the next few weeks, they need him to get that confidence level right up to the top level, because with India having Hardik flying, they have a great chance in lifting that trophy,” Vaughan asserted.
Vaughan’s statement serves as a call to action for Indian cricket fans, urging them to support and uplift Pandya’s spirit and confidence in the coming weeks of the competition. Recognizing Pandya’s potential impact, Vaughan emphasized the need for Indian fans to rally behind Pandya, as his form could significantly bolster India’s chances of clinching the T20 World Cup trophy.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm mv abdullah 14.04.2024
কবে ফিরবেন ২৩ নাবিক— ইঙ্গিত দিলো মালিকপক্ষ
বাংলাদেশ
1713084811 photo
‘India need Hardik Pandya to win T20 World Cup’: Former England captain criticizes treatment of MI skipper by Wankhede crowd | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
neetu alia 1 2024 04 ee24b252dcba2aee65249ccb67ad2ad5
Neetu Kapoor Sends ‘Blessings’ To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Marriage Anniversary; Photo
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240414 WA0008
মেলান্দহে বর্ণাঢ্য আয়োজনে বাংলা নববর্ষ উদযাপন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
New Project 2022 10 10T160757.913

দিওয়ালির বাম্পার অফার, ইলেকট্রিক স্কুটারের বাজার মাত করতে ওলার চমকে দেওয়া গাড়ি

 wm joexi222

যুক্তরাষ্ট্র-চীনের সামরিক যোগাযোগ চালু

 SBI

know How to Block SBI ATM Card Registered mobile number a must – News18 Bangla

 1698159152 photo

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock completes 12,000 international runs

 wm j m kader ok wfgdwtd pl

দেশের ২৬ ভাগ মানুষ খাদ্য নিরাপত্তাহীনতায়: জি এম কাদের

 kebab

বাড়িতে বানান লখনউ গলৌটি কাবাব, how to make galouti kebab– News18 Bangla

 1685519157 photo

ICC top brass seeks PCB assurances that it will send team to India for ODI World Cup | Cricket News

 weight1

International Women’s Day 2022: আসন্ন নারীদিবসে বানাতে চান নির্মেদ শরীর? রইল কিছু টিপস

 1625184006 shutterstock 652123213

When Tragedy Struck Hajj Pilgrims in Mecca

 wm nes cip fvmfdvfdj

মাঠের রাজনীতিকদের হাতে নৌকা দেওয়ার দাবি তৃণমূল নেতাদের