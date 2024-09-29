India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Highlights: Day 3 washed out due to wet outfield in Kanpur | Cricket News

Match officials inspect the ground at the Green Park Stadium on the third day of the second Test. (PTI Photo)

There was no rain on Sunday in Kanpur, but play was abandoned without a ball being bowled on day three of the second India-Bangladesh Test .

Overnight rain made it impossible for play to start on time in the morning session with a wet outfield forcing the two teams – and fans – to wait.

Bangladesh were at 107/3 in their first innings, with all 35 overs bowled on a rain-truncated opening one.Rain and a wet outfield had meant that day two was also abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Scorecard: India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test

On Friday, India had won the toss and opted to field for the first time in a home Test since 2015.

The umpires – Chris Brown (New Zealand) and Richard Kettleborough (England) – made an inspection at 10am local time.

They had another at noon and a third one two hours later when the day’s play was called off.

India won the first Test in Chennai by 280 runs to lead the two-match series.