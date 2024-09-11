India Vs Bangladesh: ‘Don’t talk too much about Pakistan series’: Bangladesh’s Litton Das shifts focus to India tour

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has called on the media to shift focus from their historic Test series win against Pakistan and concentrate on the upcoming series against India. Bangladesh team is scheduled to travel to India on September 15 to play two Tests and three T20Is.Litton emphasized the importance of moving on from their victory over Pakistan while speaking at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.Cricbuzz quoted him stating, “Obviously, very important (to leave the Pakistan series behind) and you (media) also need to help a bit. It would be better if you don’t talk too much about the Pakistan series.”Bangladesh will face a tough challenge playing against India in their home conditions. Litton acknowledged India’s strength, particularly at home, and said, “When we play India at their home, they are always the better side. I wouldn’t say it will be extremely challenging or very easy. They are a very good team in their own conditions.”Litton, now one of the more experienced players in the squad, recognized his role in the team. He commented, “I’ve been playing cricket for 10 years, so I do have some experience. Now is the time to take responsibility.”Discussing his playing style, Litton explained, “It’s not like I play very attacking cricket. I try to score from the balls which seem like they are in the scoring zone to me.”

‘It will be challenging’

One major obstacle for Bangladesh will be adapting to the SG ball used in India, unlike the Kookaburra ball they are accustomed to. Litton noted, “India is a big team and the ball will also change. We rarely play with that ball. It will be challenging.”

He also highlighted the importance of winning sessions in Test matches, stating, “In Test cricket, you have to win sessions. Every session is important.”

The series against India is highly anticipated, and Bangladesh aim to build on their confidence from the Pakistan series and perform well in the upcoming matches.