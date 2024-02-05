সোমবার , ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২২শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
India vs England, 2nd Test: Watch – Shubman Gill describes his century in one word as… | Cricket News

ফেব্রুয়ারি ৫, ২০২৪ ১০:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
After a century that marked his return to form, star Indian batter Shubman Gill shared his joy at overcoming a slump and playing a significant innings in the presence of his father.
Gill made a strong comeback, registering his third Test century and ending a 12-inning drought of poor scores and missed opportunities in the longer format.

The knock came on the third day of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam, as the top-order batter rediscovered his form with 104 off 147 balls, featuring 11 fours and two sixes.

In a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Gill expressed his satisfaction at finally playing a substantial innings, especially in front of his father, who was present in the stands. Additionally, he revealed that his father had advised him to trust his instincts.
“It is really satisfying and pleasing. He is someone who has always supported me and seen my journey. It was great to score runs in front of him. My father told me to back my instincts and play the way I am playing,” said Gill.
The batsman mentioned that the initial 15-20 minutes of his innings were nerve-wracking, as he narrowly escaped two close DRS (Decision Review System) calls. He further emphasized the importance of luck during a phase of poor performance.
“It feels good. The first 15-20 minutes were tense, with two referrals going my way. But I think when you are not scoring runs for three to four matches, you need that bit of luck. I think I got that. I am very happy that I was able to convert it into a hundred,” said Gill.
Gill mentioned that maintaining patience was a significant factor in getting back among the runs.
“But it is important to stay true to yourself, your basics and what got you here. If you change your way of play, it is only going to prolong your best innings and best chance to get your big one,” he added.
Asked to summarize his innings in one word, he responded: “Pleasing.”
England concluded day three at 67/1, pursuing a target of 399 runs for victory, with Zak Crawley (29*) and nightwatchman Rehan Ahmed (9*) in the middle.
India amassed a 398-run lead in their second innings after being dismissed for 255.
Besides Gill’s century, contributions from Axar Patel (45), Ravichandran Ashwin (29), and Shreyas Iyer (29) enabled India to add to their first-innings lead of 143.
Tom Hartley (4/77) and Rehan (3/88) stood out as the top performers with the ball for England.
