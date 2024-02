According to Jaydev Shah, the president of Saurashtra Cricket Association, there was a technical issue with Rehan Ahmed’s visa. The team stayed at the airport until the problem was resolved. A senior police officer confirmed that the team reached the hotel. The flight from Abu Dhabi was the first international flight to land at the airport at Hirasar, some 30 km from Rajkot city, which commenced operations on September 10 last year.