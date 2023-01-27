শুক্রবার , ২৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৩ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Young guns have chance to fire and shine | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৭, ২০২৩ ১০:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1674793058 photo


Twenty20 series vs Kiwis begins today
RANCHI: A three-match T20 International series ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the big-ticket ICC event, the 50-over World Cup later in the year, feels much like a shy person going to a rave party – without much to look forward to.
However, there are many fringe or second-choice players who demand longer ropes and are knocking at the door to come into the first team on a more regular basis.
For these players, the absence of the king-size regulars — like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel — is probably the biggest opportunity for the fringe players to grab the selectors’ as well as team management’s notice.
So, when India take on the Kiwis in the series opener hereon Friday, it will be one of the last three chances for many youngsters — like home boy Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Sivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tripathi — to stoke the selectors’ curiosity ahead of the more important series and tournaments in future across formats. For stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, too, the series will be another chance to make his case stronger as captain in the shortest format as well as in the 50-over format in the future.

3

For another young bloke Ruturaj Gaikwad, it is the end of opportunities for now, as the Maharashtra opener was ruled out of the series with a wrist injury. He had complained of wrist pain after the Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad. Gaikwad is presently undergoing treatment at NCA, Bangalore. BCCI hasn’t announced any replacement for Gaikwad as the squad already has three specialist openers in Shubman Gill, Kishan and Shaw.
As for New Zealand, they would look to leave the ODI whitewash behind and start afresh in the T20Is under new captain Mitchell Santner. With Michael Bracewell and Devon Conway coming up with brilliant individual performances with the bat, the Kiwis will hope their top order fights inunison to give them a headstart in the series.
The visitors have included left-arm seamer Ben Lister in the squad. He is very much in the Trent Boult mould with his ability to swing the ball both ways.
Should the speedster get his debut cap on Friday, New Zealand will pin their hopes on Lister for early breakthroughs. Much will depend on Santner and Ish Sodhi as the experienced tweakers in the side.
India’s 360-degree man, Suryakumar Yadav, will look to make a statement following his not-so-good performances in the ODIs against New Zealand. Deepak Hooda, with his recent match-winning show with the bat, looks likely to get the nod for the second allrounder’s slot ahead of Washington Sundar.
The batting is looking strong following the huge totals India put up in the ODI series. There some work to be done in the bowling department. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, likely to lead the pace attack in the absence of senior pros, will hope to come up with a tidy spell. He is likely to have Malik and Mavi for company.
In the spin department, India will have to make a choice between preferred leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has impressed in recent outings against Sri Lankan and the Kiwis.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230127 WA0000
নাগরপুরে জাতীয় সাংবাদিক সংস্থা নতুন কমিটি গঠন ; সভাপতি আনোয়ার, সম্পাদক বাবু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Cornofuli Edit
কর্ণফুলীতে ৩৯ বৃত্তিপ্রাপ্ত শিক্ষার্থীকে সনদ প্রদান
বাংলাদেশ
1674793058 photo
India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Young guns have chance to fire and shine | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
depression
Healthy Lifestyle: সাবধান! ‘সামান্য’ মানসিক চাপও কিন্তু হয়ে উঠতে পারে ‘কঠিন’ এই রোগের কারণ…
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
image 263822 1627728718

‘ফ্রি ফায়ার’ খেলাকে কেন্দ্র করে বাবা নিহত ছেলে আহত

 sanjay dutt

Watch Songs That Remind Us of Mahatma Gandhi

 1627494644 mamata rahul sonia

Congress Junks Media Reports Claiming Possible Alliance With TMC for Goa Polls

 1606222002 untitled design 18

Sonia Sets Up 3-member Panel to Resolve Differences Among Leaders in Punjab

 85187193.cms

In Pics: India’s Olympic medallists receive a hero’s welcome

 kareena 4

Kareena Kapoor Khan Baffles Netizens By Holding Coffee Mug Outside Her Home

 1631909999 photo

NZ team to fly out of Pakistan in a chartered flight after abandoning tour: PCB | Cricket News

 1627023488 mayawati 1

BSP Chief Mayawati Demands Separate Census for OBCs, Says BSP Will Support Centre in Parliament

 wm cuet bangladesh

বঙ্গবন্ধুর জন্মদিনে চুয়েটে ছাত্রলীগের মারামারি তদন্তে কমিটি

 ibn sina

ইবনে সিনার দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad