India vs New Zealand: Football legend David Beckham likely to attend the first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium | Cricket News

The first semi-final of the ICC World Cup between India and New Zealand on Wednesday is likely to be graced by the presence of former England footballer and legend David Beckham Beckham is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and is presently in India for a short visit. UNICEF and the International Cricket Council had joined hands as global partners for the ongoing World Cup in India. The match will be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and is expected to be attended by a host of celebrities.India qualified for the semi-finals without losing any of their nine league matches, while New Zealand had to rely on a win over Sri Lanka in their last league match to book a seat in the semis.

The second semi-final, which will be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Nov 16, will see five-time champions Australia taking on South Africa.