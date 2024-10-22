India vs New Zealand: India seek a more spin-friendly pitch in 2nd Test Match Pune | Cricket News

PUNE: After Pune was awarded a Test match against New Zealand , a recce team from the BCCI came calling to check the facilities at the Gahunje stadium .

“Keep the grass on the pitch,” was one of the instructions. Now, after the defeat in the first Test in Bengaluru, the tone of the message has slightly changed – ensure that the pitch will help spinners too.

IND vs NZ: Decoding what went wrong for Rohit Sharma & Co. | Injury Updates: Pant, Gill & Shami

With no Mohammed Shami and a struggling Mohammed Siraj in the ranks, India are not in a position to beat NZ with only pace, unless Bumrah comes up with magical spells.And if the wicket is too spin friendly, it can backfire too.

The authorities are understandably tight-lipped about the instructions coming from the Indian camp and no one was willing to speak on record about it. It is learnt that the BCCI curator has taken the charge of the pitch. Local curators are loath to share much information on the nature of the track.

The stakeholders are aware that the nature of the pitch cannot be changed dramatically in a short time. With Pune hosting only two Tests so far – Australia winning in three days in 2017 and the hosts beating South Africa in four days in 2019 – there is not much of history.

Sachin Muley, the MCA apex council member who looks after the infrastructure, said the pitch will be “positive”.

The Gahunje pitch – used for white-ball internationals and IPL – has always offered something for the bowlers. Even the belters have had good bounce. Overcast conditions and breeze are expected to play a role.