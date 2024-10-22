মঙ্গলবার , ২২ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ৬ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

India vs New Zealand: India seek a more spin-friendly pitch in 2nd Test Match Pune | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২২, ২০২৪ ৯:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
India vs New Zealand: India seek a more spin-friendly pitch in 2nd Test Match Pune | Cricket News


PUNE: After Pune was awarded a Test match against New Zealand, a recce team from the BCCI came calling to check the facilities at the Gahunje stadium.
“Keep the grass on the pitch,” was one of the instructions. Now, after the defeat in the first Test in Bengaluru, the tone of the message has slightly changed – ensure that the pitch will help spinners too.

IND vs NZ: Decoding what went wrong for Rohit Sharma & Co. | Injury Updates: Pant, Gill & Shami

With no Mohammed Shami and a struggling Mohammed Siraj in the ranks, India are not in a position to beat NZ with only pace, unless Bumrah comes up with magical spells.And if the wicket is too spin friendly, it can backfire too.
The authorities are understandably tight-lipped about the instructions coming from the Indian camp and no one was willing to speak on record about it. It is learnt that the BCCI curator has taken the charge of the pitch. Local curators are loath to share much information on the nature of the track.
The stakeholders are aware that the nature of the pitch cannot be changed dramatically in a short time. With Pune hosting only two Tests so far – Australia winning in three days in 2017 and the hosts beating South Africa in four days in 2019 – there is not much of history.
Sachin Muley, the MCA apex council member who looks after the infrastructure, said the pitch will be “positive”.
The Gahunje pitch – used for white-ball internationals and IPL – has always offered something for the bowlers. Even the belters have had good bounce. Overcast conditions and breeze are expected to play a role.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ফারইস্ট ফাইন্যান্সের পর্ষদ সভা ২৭ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad
ফারইস্ট ফাইন্যান্সের পর্ষদ সভা ২৭ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
India vs New Zealand: India seek a more spin-friendly pitch in 2nd Test Match Pune | Cricket News
India vs New Zealand: India seek a more spin-friendly pitch in 2nd Test Match Pune | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Saif Ali Khan Joins Sharmila Tagore for Family Date; Kunal Protects Mom-in-law from Crowd | Watch
Saif Ali Khan Joins Sharmila Tagore for Family Date; Kunal Protects Mom-in-law from Crowd | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
বইয়ের সূত্রে হবে প্রজন্মের মেলবন্ধন

বইয়ের সূত্রে হবে প্রজন্মের মেলবন্ধন

 ইভালি সিইও রাসেলের মুক্তির দাবিতে গ্রাহকদের গণস্বাক্ষর ও মানববন্ধন পালন

ইভালি সিইও রাসেলের মুক্তির দাবিতে গ্রাহকদের গণস্বাক্ষর ও মানববন্ধন পালন

 ৬ বছর পর কুবিতে অনুষ্ঠিত হলো ছায়া জাতিসংঘ সম্মেলন

৬ বছর পর কুবিতে অনুষ্ঠিত হলো ছায়া জাতিসংঘ সম্মেলন

 নৌকার সমর্থনে যুবলীগ নেতা মোজাম্মেল হকের গণ মিছিল

নৌকার সমর্থনে যুবলীগ নেতা মোজাম্মেল হকের গণ মিছিল

 Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker to be India’s flag bearer at closing ceremony | Paris Olympics 2024 News

Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker to be India’s flag bearer at closing ceremony | Paris Olympics 2024 News

 Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down, Cries In Front of Paparazzi After Mother’s Death

Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down, Cries In Front of Paparazzi After Mother’s Death

 What to expect from India at the Tokyo Olympics – The expert view | Tokyo Olympics News

What to expect from India at the Tokyo Olympics – The expert view | Tokyo Olympics News

 Vivo T2x leaked online, reveals key specifications, features and more

Vivo T2x leaked online, reveals key specifications, features and more

 Five months were not enough to get ready: Thomas Dennerby | Football News

Five months were not enough to get ready: Thomas Dennerby | Football News

 Prabhas Starrer Adipurush Advance Booking Starts On Good Note; 10,000 Tickets Sold

Prabhas Starrer Adipurush Advance Booking Starts On Good Note; 10,000 Tickets Sold