India vs New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra stresses the need to negate Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja | Cricket News

BENGALURU: Back in 2021, they were the first World Test Championship winners. One of the highlights of that 2019-21 cycle was New Zealand ‘s consistency. A trait which has been missing from the Black Caps’ campaign this season.

In the current WTC cycle, which ends in June next year, New Zealand are placed sixth with three wins and five losses are already out of title contention.

While the New Zealand bowlers bowled extensively during their 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka recently, the batsmen have made heavy weather of every challenge, stumbling miserably against spin in particular. Hence, it is hardly surprising that New Zealand’s young gun Rachin Ravindra stressed on the need to negate spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

“India have consistent bowlers who bowl in an area for a long period of time. You see the two spinners who play consistently -Ashwin and Jadeja-they are two very accomplished bowlers, and they can bat too,” pointed out Rachin.

Outlining India’s dominance at home, the all-round said, “They’re consistent and good to battle, especially in this part of the world. Obviously, we know how good India are in their own conditions. It shows how hard it is for a team to come and win here. So, it’s difficult,” conceded Rachin.

In the build-up to the series New Zealand suffered a huge blow with Kane Williamson out of the initial part of the series. “We’re not sure. I guess he (Williamson) will play it by ear. Some news will come out soon enough,” is all Rachin had to offer on Williamson’s availability.

Although born and raised in Wellington, Rachin shares a special relationship with Bengaluru-his parents’ hometown.

On the ‘home’ Test, Rachin said, “This Test is extra significant for me because of the family connection. I was born and brought up in Wellington I’m a Kiwi all the way, but I’m very proud of my Indian heritage. To play where a lot of my family is based is something special. There will be a bunch of them in the crowd. I know my dad will be here watching the game.”