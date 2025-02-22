India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025: Predicted Playing XI, Head to Head Record and Key Players to Watch | Cricket News

India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 (Photo Credit: AP/Agency)

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan are set to face off in a highly anticipated clash at the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday. This match holds significant importance for both teams in their pursuit of a semi-final berth from Group A.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, commenced their campaign with a convincing six-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday. In contrast, the defending champions, Pakistan, suffered a 60-run loss against New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi earlier this week.

For Pakistan, this encounter is a must-win situation to keep their semi-final hopes alive, while a win for India would almost guarantee them a spot in the last four of the eight-team event.

In their previous ODI meeting during the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, India emerged victorious by seven wickets, with captain Rohit and Shreyas Iyer scoring half-centuries, maintaining their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the tournament.

India’s pace attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, who recently returned from an injury layoff, along with Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya, played a crucial role in restricting Pakistan to a modest total of 191. The Indian spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with four wickets between them.

However, India faced a setback in their last encounter against Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval, where they missed out on their second title in the tournament.

Despite this, India hold a psychological edge, having remained unbeaten against Pakistan in their last six ODIs, including the 2023 Asia Cup group stage washout, since 2018.

The two teams last met in the 2024 T20 World Cup group stage match in New York, where India emerged victorious by nine runs.

Jasprit Bumrah’s impressive figures of 3/14 earned him the Player of the Match award, and India went on to win the title, defeating South Africa in the final to claim their second T20 World Cup trophy after their triumph in 2007.

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-Head

Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Tied No Result (NR) Win/Loss Ratio Win % Loss % NR % India 135 57 73 0 0 5 0.78 42.22% 54.07% 3.70% Pakistan 135 73 57 0 0 5 1.28 54.07% 42.22% 3.70%

Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Key Players to Watch

Rohit Sharma: A prolific opener with a knack for big hits, Rohit showed glimpses of his power-hitting abilities against Bangladesh. Known for his experience and leadership are crucial in high-pressure games, the Indian skipper will be aiming to dominate pace and spin alike, making him a game-changer at the top.

Virat Kohli: Known for his hunger for runs, Kohli thrives in chases and high-stakes encounters. Despite undergoing a lean patch in white-ball cricket currently, Kohli remains India’s supreme source of temperament, making him one of the most reliable batters in ODI cricket.

Babar Azam: Having scored a half-century in a losing cause during the tournament opener, Pakistan’s batting mainstay Babar will be looking to pose a threat against India’s bowling attack. His ability to anchor an innings and accelerate when needed is vital for Pakistan’s success.

Shaheen Afridi: A lethal left-arm pacer, Shaheen had a torrid tournament opener against Kiwis. However, his ability to swing the new ball and deliver yorkers at the death makes him a match-winner. His knack for picking up early wickets can put any opposition on the back foot.