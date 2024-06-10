সোমবার , ১০ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৭শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
India Vs Pakistan: India make history with thrilling six-run win over Pakistan, defending the lowest total in T20 World Cups | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১০, ২০২৪ ৯:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Team India etched its name in the history books with a thrilling six-run victory over Pakistan in a high-stakes ICC T20 World Cup clash on Sunday. Defending a modest target of 120 runs, India restricted Pakistan to 113/7 in their 20 overs, marking the lowest total ever defended in the tournament’s history.
This feat ties with Sri Lanka’s record from the 2014 T20 World Cup, where they defended 120 against New Zealand, bowling them out for just 60 runs.
India’s successful defense also surpasses their previous best in T20I cricket, which was defending 139 runs against Zimbabwe in 2016, where they won by three runs.

The match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium was a rollercoaster of emotions, as India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, showcased their skills under immense pressure. Bumrah’s precise three-wicket haul, combined with crucial contributions from other bowlers, kept Pakistan’s chase in check.

India’s victory over Pakistan marks their seventh win against their arch-rivals in T20 World Cup history, with Pakistan managing just one win in their encounters, a ten-wicket victory in the 2021 edition held in the UAE.

The win propels India to the top of Group A with two wins from two games, amassing four points. In contrast, Pakistan’s chances of advancing to the knockout stages appear slim, as they are positioned fourth in the group, having lost both their matches to the USA and India.
Match Highlights:

  • India’s Innings: India were bowled out for 119, their lowest total against Pakistan in T20Is.
  • Pakistan’s Chase: Pakistan fell short, managing only 113/7 in their 20 overs.
  • Key Performances: Jasprit Bumrah’s three-wicket haul and Rishabh Pant‘s crucial knock were pivotal in India’s victory.
  • Record: India defended the lowest total ever in T20 World Cup history, tying with Sri Lanka’s record from 2014.

India’s historic win not only solidifies their dominance in the group but also enhances their reputation for holding nerves in tight situations.

(With inputs from ANI)





