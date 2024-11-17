India Vs Pakistan: ‘Shoaib Akhtar hit him once and…’: Sourav Ganguly on why he admires Sachin Tendulkar the most | Cricket News

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP Photo via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: The friendship and partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly is one of the most celebrated in cricket history. Both legends are pillars of Indian cricket, and their camaraderie on and off the field has left an indelible mark on the sport.

Despite their different personalities, both players deeply respected each other’s skills and contributions to the team. Sourav often credited Sachin as a calming influence and a constant support in his captaincy tenure.

When Sourav faced challenges as a captain, Sachin stood by him, providing both moral and tactical support. Similarly, Ganguly always acknowledged Sachin’s strategic insights and referred to him as the “team’s think tank.”

The battles between Tendulkar, Ganguly, and the fiery Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar are etched in cricketing folklore. The Indian duo, with their contrasting styles, often faced off against Shoaib’s express pace and aggression in high-octane matches, providing fans with unforgettable moments.

When Sachin and Sourav batted together against Shoaib, they often neutralized his threat by rotating the strike and counter-attacking. Their left-right combination forced Shoaib to adjust his line and length constantly, reducing his effectiveness.

In a viral video, Ganguly is asked by the host which living person he admires the most.

Ganguly replies, “Sachin. He was special. And I’ve seen him close. I’ve seen him get hit in the rib cage to Shoaib (Akhtar). He did not make a noise, get runs, the next morning he had double fracture.”

Ganguly continues, “I heard a sound and I went and asked him ‘you are okay?’ He said ‘Yeah! Fine’. Next morning he had two fractures and he scored runs for India, that is special.”

Shoaib also has repeatedly expressed admiration for both Sachin and Sourav, calling them two of the best players of his era. He described Sachin as “calm and calculating,” while Sourav was “gritty and gutsy,” praising both his challenging opponents for different reasons.

The battles between Sachin, Sourav, and Shoaib represent the golden era of India-Pakistan cricket, marked by intensity, skill, and mutual respect. These encounters were more than just cricket-they were a spectacle of sportsmanship and passion, making them unforgettable for fans.

Tendulkar and Ganguly’s partnership defined an era of Indian cricket where the team started believing in its ability to dominate globally. Their friendship and on-field success continue to inspire young cricketers worldwide.