১০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Updates: India bank on Sachin to reach 250 | Cricket News

Sachin brings up his half-century off 38 balls, including 2 fours and 2 sixes!
End of 48 overs: India 240/8; Sachin batting on 49.
Wicket alert! India eight down as Raj (7) falls to Zeeshan who takes his third wicket.
End of 47 overs: India 230/7; Sachin 41 not out, Raj 7 not out.
End of 45 overs: Abhishek (4) dismissed by Ubaid Shah. India 213/7 in 34 overs; Sachin 30 not out, Raj 1 not out
Wicket Alert! Uday falls for 60, dismissed by Ubaid Shah. India 206/6 in 42.5 overs.
End of 41 overs: India 195/5; Uday 57 not out and Sahchin 20 not out.
End of 40 overs: India 184/5; Uday batting on 55 and Sachin Dhas on 11.
India locked horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in men’s U-19 Asia Cup on Sunday, and Pakistan inserted India in to bat after winning the toss at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.
Opener Adarsh Singh held the Indian batting together with a knock of 62, before being dismissed by Arafat Minhas.
Mohammad Zeeshan dismissed Rudra Patel (1) and Musheer Khan (2) cheaply to jolt India’s middle order, before skipper Uday Saharan held fort to provide some stability.
WATCH LIVE:

India vs Pakistan | Match 5 | ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2023

Both India and Pakistan won their opening match of Group A, with Pakistan leading the group currently on better net run-rate.
Afghanistan and Nepal are the other two teams in India’s group.





