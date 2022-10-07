India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: ‘Not easy at all’ with the ball moving and spinning, says Heinrich Klaasen | Cricket News

LUCKNOW: Heinrich Klaasen scored an unbeaten 74 off 65 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes to guide South Africa to victory against India by nine runs in the first ODI here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.The victory gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.Put in to bat by the hosts, at one point South Africa were in a spot of bother at 110/4; but Klaasen and David Miller (75 not out) stitched an important partnership of 139 runs to set India a 250-run target in 40 overs.

“It was not easy at all (when I went in to bat). The ball was moving around, and just when I went in, it was spinning,” said Klaasen during the post-match presentation ceremony after bagging the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

The 31-year-old South African has an impressive record against India, scoring two half-centuries in T20Is and now a half-century in ODIs as well.

“I don’t know why (the good record against India),” said Klaasen.

The next two ODIs of the series will be played in Ranchi and Delhi.