India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Rain threatens to play spoilsport in Navi Mumbai

  রবিবার, ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
India vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Two teams with parallel histories of heartbreak are set to collide in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. India and South Africa have walked long, painful roads to reach this moment, both carrying scars of near-misses that have defined their cricketing journeys. On Sunday, one of them will finally rewrite their story.

For India, this is their most resilient campaign yet. After a turbulent start that saw them lose key games and confidence, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side rediscovered their rhythm just in time. They pieced together a balanced XI, overcame their middle-order worries, and peaked when it mattered most. Their semifinal triumph over defending champions Australia was a turning point — chasing down the highest total in Women’s ODI history in front of a roaring home crowd. It was a cathartic win that exorcised years of semifinal heartbreaks. Yet, India know better than most that beating Australia doesn’t always guarantee a trophy. The lessons from the 2017 final still linger.

South Africa’s journey has been one of grit and reinvention. Their campaign began in chaos — bowled out for 69 by England and later 97 by Australia — but the team refused to bow out quietly. Under the calm leadership of Laura Wolvaardt, the Proteas bounced back with a string of commanding wins, including a semifinal demolition of England that buried the ghosts of past exits.

This is the first Women’s ODI World Cup final without Australia or England, a powerful statement of how far both these sides have come. India have lost two World Cup finals before; South Africa are playing their third straight ICC final without silverware. The pressure is immense, but so is the promise.

Flat conditions, quick outfield and short boundaries in Navi Mumbai point towards another high-scoring thriller. India may consider swapping Radha Yadav for Sneh Rana, who has a fine record against South Africa, while the visitors could stick with their winning XI.

Come Sunday, history will be rewritten. For one side, heartbreak will finally heal. For the other, the wait will go on.





