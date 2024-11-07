India vs South Africa, T20 Form Guide: ‘In-form’ Team India holds a slight advantage | Cricket News

NEW DELHI India and South Africa are set to reignite their rivalry in a four-match T20 series, with the first T20I scheduled for Friday in Durban. The series has been touted as a rematch of the T20 World Cup final just months ago, where India emerged victorious to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

Heading into the series, India hold a slight advantage in the head-to-head record between the two teams. Out of the 27 T20I matches played so far, India has won 15, while South Africa has claimed 11 victories, with one match ending as “no result.”

Since the T20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, both teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the shortest format. Team India has been on a winning streak, having played three T20I series and emerged victorious in all of them.

Shortly after their World Cup triumph, India won a five-match series against Zimbabwe 4-1 under Shubman Gill’s captaincy. This was followed by a 3-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka in an away series under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, which included a thrilling Super Over victory. India then completed another 3-0 sweep, this time at home against Bangladesh.

Since becoming T20 World champions, India have won 10 of their last 11 T20I matches, showcasing their dominance in the format.

In stark contrast, South Africa have struggled since their narrow defeat to India in the World Cup final.

The Proteas were whitewashed 3-0 by the West Indies in a T20I series after the World Cup. In their next series against Ireland in the UAE, South Africa managed to win the first match but suffered an upset in the second, allowing Ireland to draw the series 1-1.

This means South Africa has lost four of their five T20I matches since the World Cup final.

As the two sides prepare to clash, South Africa will be eager to turn their fortunes around at home, while India, high on confidence, will aim to continue their winning momentum. The first T20I in Durban promises to be an exciting contest, as the World Champions look to extend their dominance, and South Africa seeks redemption.

India vs South Africa Full Schedule

8 November – 1st T20I in Durban

10 November – 2nd T20I in Gqeberha

13 November – 3rd T20I in Centurion

15 November – 4th T20I in Johannesburg