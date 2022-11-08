মঙ্গলবার , ৮ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৩শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

India will play New Zealand in T20 World Cup final, lift the trophy: AB de Villiers | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৮, ২০২২ ৭:৫৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1667915651 photo


MUMBAI: Former South African batter AB de Villiers has offered his prediction for the ICC T20 World Cup final, saying that India will play New Zealand in the summit clash and lift the trophy for the second time.
The first semifinal of the tournament between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place on Wednesday at Sydney. On the other hand, the second semifinal between India and England will take place in Adelaide on Thursday.
“India and New Zealand will play the final and I think India will win,” said de Villiers to ANI.

India does not really have a good history with New Zealand at the ICC events. Recently, they lost to the Kiwis in a must-win match in the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. They also lost the ICC World Test Championship final to New Zealand and the 2019 50-over World Cup semifinal to the Kiwis.
On the form of individual players in the Indian team, de Villiers said, “Everyone is playing well. Suryakumar looks in good form, Virat looks in good form. Rohit has not had his best run, but he will come to the party when it matters the most. He is a fantastic player. The whole batting line-up and team are talented. I am looking forward to them having a good game against England, which is their biggest test. If they win the semifinals, they will lift the trophy.”
Virat is in red-hot form in this tournament so far. In his five appearances, he has scored 246 runs at an average of 123.00 and three half-centuries. This includes his instant-classic knock of 82* against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which even he has termed as his “best T20I knock”.

Suryakumar Yadav has also performed brilliantly, scoring 225 runs in five matches at an average of 75.00 with three fifties.
Pacers Arshdeep Singh (10 wickets), Hardik Pandya (8 wickets), Mohammad Shami (6 wickets), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4 wickets) and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (6 wickets) have also done a fantastic job as a bowling unit.
However, top-order has not found its peak form yet. Though KL Rahul has scored 123 runs in five innings with two half-centuries, he struggled in his first three games. Skipper Rohit Sharma has also managed only 89 runs, with his best score being 53 against the Netherlands.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Mostafizur Rohoman
মোটরসাইকেল দুর্ঘটনায় প্রাণ গেল পুলিশ কর্মকর্তার
বাংলাদেশ
1667915651 photo
India will play New Zealand in T20 World Cup final, lift the trophy: AB de Villiers | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
WhatsApp Image 2022 11 07 at 8.33.45 PM 4
Diabetes Signs | হঠাৎ এই লক্ষণ দেখা দিচ্ছে? সাবধান! পুরুষের তুলনায় মহিলাদের ডায়াবেটিস বেশি ভয়ের – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
mcd sanitation workers
BJP Receives Biodatas of 15,000 Probable Candidates for MCD Polls
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm corona russia death

করোনায় ব্যাপক মৃত্যু: নিবিড় পর্যবেক্ষণে ক্রেমলিন

 halloween 1

The Festival That Inspired Halloween

 Italy 2201202001

চলতি সপ্তাহেই ইতালির ভিসা আবেদন শুরু

 Samsung Galaxy M53 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2

Samsung Galaxy M53 না OnePlus Nord CE 2? জানুন, কোনটা বেশি ভাল হবে – News18 Bangla

 download 2 1

‘বাংলাবান্ধা এক্সপ্রেস’ এর চলাচল শুরু করবে ৮ নভেম্বর

 wm Shootout In South Africa

দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকায় বন্দুক হামলায় নিহত ১৪

 received 3241051002838733

পথ মওলানা ভাসানীর মানববন্ধন :
সরকার বাজার নিয়ন্ত্রনে সম্পূর্ণ ব্যর্থ

 8

আটক হলো বানকো সিকিউরিটিজের চেয়ারম্যান মুহিত – Corporate Sangbad

 grameenphone galaxy ecommerce ecommerce barta

গ্যালাক্সি জেড সিরিজ প্রি-অর্ডার করতে পারবেন জিপি গ্রাহকরা

 IMG 20221024 WA0074

টেন মিনিট স্কুল ক্লাসরুম জিনিয়াস’ এর মাধ্যমে সাড়ে তিন লক্ষ টাকার শিক্ষাবৃত্তি