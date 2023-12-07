India Women Vs England Women: ‘We will come back stronger’: Harmanpreet Kaur eyes improvement ahead of T20 World Cup | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India’s skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur , expressed disappointment with her team’s bowling performance in the first T20I against England on Wednesday.While acknowledging the struggle of the bowling lineup, which included debutants Shreyanka Patil and Sakia Ishaque, Kaur emphasised the importance of such challenges in preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup .England posted a formidable 197 for six after opting to bat first, and India could only manage 159 for six, resulting in a 38-run defeat in the series opener.Kaur admitted that the bowlers didn’t execute their plans effectively but sees these experiences as valuable lessons for the team’s growth.

“We didn’t follow our plans. They will learn quickly, and we need these kinds of games so that we can learn from our mistakes before the T20 World Cup. I know it’s a tough game. We had a slight change in the bowling department, so we will come back stronger,” said Harmanpreet after the match.

India’s chase saw opener Shafali Verma making a notable contribution with a 42-ball 52, but she lacked support from other batters. Kaur highlighted the need for the team to back themselves, emphasising the importance of positive attitudes and learning from mistakes.

“We just needed to back ourselves; we were looking for a good start. After a couple of wickets, we had control over the game, but the last ten overs didn’t quite go to plan. We were not up to the mark, and we need to discuss positives and come up with a positive attitude in the next game.”

India’s performance in the field also faced scrutiny with multiple fielding lapses adding to their challenges. Kaur acknowledged the pressure faced by players returning to international games and emphasised the need for improvement.

England captain Heather Knight expressed satisfaction with her team’s effort but highlighted the need to minimise extras, referring to the 21 conceded by England.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, adjudged the player of the match for her knock of 77, praised the team’s bravery and approach, recognizing the different strengths each player brings.

Looking ahead, Harmanpreet Kaur and the Indian team aim to regroup, address the identified challenges, and come back stronger in the next match, with an eye on building momentum for the T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from PTI)