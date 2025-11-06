India women’s coach Amol Muzumdar reveals the team’s ‘manifestation’ from June in meeting with PM Modi | Cricket News

India women’s cricket team coach Amol Muzumdar after leading the side to maiden World Cup title.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with and praised the Indian women’s cricket team at his residence on Wednesday following their historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 victory. He commended their resilience in overcoming early tournament setbacks and social media criticism to bring glory to the nation.The team’s remarkable achievement has brought immense pride to every Indian citizen. Modi celebrated their success during a special reception at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, acknowledging how their victory has uplifted the nation’s spirits.

Team India’s head coach Amol Muzumdar expressed gratitude for the reception. He shared his thoughts with the Prime Minister, stating, “We feel honoured and privileged coming here. The daughters of the country have done wonders. They have been putting a lot of effort into it for the last 2 years. They have played with the same intensity and energy in every practice session.”Muzumdar also shared a story from June when the Indian team met King Charles III in the United Kingdom. “I would like to tell you a story. We were in England in June, where we met King Charles. However, the protocol there allowed only 20 people, so the support staff couldn’t join us. There were many players and three skilled coaches. I told my support staff, ‘I’m extremely sorry, but the protocol permits only 20 people.’ They were a little disappointed, so I said, ‘Alright, we don’t need that photograph. We’ll take a photograph with PM Narendra Modi on the 4th or 5th of November instead.’ And today is that very day.”While speaking to the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, PM Modi said, “You all have done a very big job. In India, cricket is not just a game; it has become the life of the people. If everything goes well in cricket, the entire country feels good, but if there is anything wrong in cricket, the entire country shakes.”