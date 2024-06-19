বুধবার , ১৯ জুন ২০২৪ | ৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Indian cricket has come a long way, says Wes Hall | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৯, ২০২৪ ১০:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1718771361 photo



msid 111100531,imgsize 51836

BRIDGETOWN: “I have seen many great players bat, you’re right up there. I have been following your career, score a few more centuries,” the legendary Wes Hall told Virat Kohli at the Kensington Oval on Tuesday.
Hall had come to the ground to present his autobiography to Kohli and coach Rahul Dravid and it became quite an occasion for all those who were around, trying to record a beautiful moment.
The legendary pacer of the 1950s and 60s had played only 48 Tests during his playing days over 16 years. “It amazes me how much more these boys play,” the octogenarian said, trying to go back in time. When asked to compare his bowling days and whether he would have enjoyed the situation here, Hall thought for a minute. “I don’t like the fact that when batters can bat for 20 overs, why should there be a restriction on bowlers? That’s one thing I really don’t like about modern-day cricket,” Hall said.
The fact that bowlers are cutting their careers short is one thing that bothers him a little bit as well. It’s the money that has come in and Hall feels “if there is money for the proletariat, there will be a change of mindset… They are earning millions in such a short time, so sometimes they are not playing for too long,” Hall said.

It’s the change in the Indian team that has also fascinated the legend, who could create a sense of fear with this pace in his playing days. When he was playing, there weren’t too many pacers who were plying their trade.
“Over the years, the only good pacer that we could think of from India was Kapil Dev…But all that has changed. Look at the Indian bowling attack of the day. I absolutely love Jasprit Bumrah. But there are a few more as well who can be really good… Indian cricket has really come a long way.”
As Hall was wrapping up his interaction, Dravid came in and the paceman had a few words with him. “What a fantastic team you guys have. You’ve the best batter in the business, then you have the best bowler. It’s such a wonderful team,” Hall said.
Dravid acknowledged it, only to add: “I don’t want to say them that just yet. The tournament is on, and you know what happens, right.”
The two legends shared a laugh and we all soaked it in under the hot Barbados sun.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Eid 2nd Day Joy Photo Story 18 06 2024 5
ঈদ উচ্ছ্বাসে মাতোয়ারা | ছবি
বাংলাদেশ
1718771361 photo
Indian cricket has come a long way, says Wes Hall | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2024 06 19t094758.447 2024 06 7e28afaf036728bc135299e9a744f2fd
‘How Fluffy Is That Beard?’ Ranveer Singh’s New Look Has Ira Khan In Full Fangirl Mode
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm putin 1
২৪ বছর পর উত্তর কোরিয়ায় পুতিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Fakhrul 3 June 2023

‘সরকারের পেছনে আজরাইল দাঁড়িয়ে আছে’

 New Project 92

Relationship : প্রেমিক বা স্বামী কি সত্যি আপনাকে ভালবাসে? সম্পর্কে এই লক্ষণগুলি এড়িয়ে যাবেন না

 aap convenor arvind kejriwal and party mp bhagwant mann

Will 2022 Be AAP’s Breakthrough Year?

 received 1008403526992556

মেলান্দহে স্কুল ছাত্রী অপহরণের মামলায় গ্রেপ্তার যুবক

 1632836205 photo

Champions League: Too early for any favourites talk, says Bayern’s Nagelsmann | Football News

 received 3148559378799538

রাষ্ট্রপতির সাথে বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ’র সংলাপ মঙ্গলবার

 1628593342 studio project 23

Hariyali Teej 2021: Know Significance, Date and Puja Timings

 love bombing

What is This Red Flag in Dating Trend and How Can You Protect Yourself

 suhana 1

Gauri Khan Wishes Suhana Khan on B’Day With Gorgeous Pic, BFF Ananya Panday Shares Unseen Childhood Photo

 IMG 20220402 WA0000

কালাই পৌরসভার উদ্যোগে করোনা সুরক্ষা সামগ্রী বিতরণ