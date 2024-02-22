বৃহস্পতিবার , ২২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৯ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Indian men, women lose in pre-quarterfinals of World TT but likely to qualify for Paris Olympics | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২২, ২০২৪ ৩:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1708550660 photo



msid 107891007,imgsize 77948

NEW DELHI: The Indian men‘s and women’s teams on Wednesday faced defeats in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea. The women’s team, led by Manika Batra, lost 1-3 to Chinese Taipei, while the men’s team was defeated 0-3 by South Korea for the second time in the competition.
Despite these losses, the Indian teams are likely to secure berths at the Paris Olympics based on their world rankings.The final confirmation will be announced on March 5 after considering the points earned from the World Championships.
The event offered Olympic quotas to the quarter-finalists but the men and women from India are likely to make the cut through their world rankings.
“In all likelihood, the men and women have qualified for the Olympics but we will have to wait till March for an official announcement,” said a Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) official.
In the women’s pre-quarterfinal match, Manika Batra won her singles match against Taipei’s Chen Szu-Yu, but her teammates Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee couldn’t secure victories in their respective matches.
Similarly, the Indian men’s team couldn’t overcome the strength of the Korean team, with Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal, and G Sathiyan facing defeats in their singles matches.
Earlier in the tournament, Harmeet Desai’s crucial win against Kazakhstan helped the Indian men’s team reach the pre-quarterfinals, while the women’s team comfortably advanced to the last-16 stage with a 3-0 victory over Italy.
Despite the setbacks in the pre-quarterfinals, the performances of both Indian teams in the World Table Tennis Championships have likely secured their spots at the Paris Olympics, pending the official announcement in March.
(With PTI inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

খসে পড়ছে দেয়াঙ কিল্লা, হারিয়ে যাচ্ছে খোট্টাদের ভাষা-সংস্কৃতি
খসে পড়ছে দেয়াঙ কিল্লা, হারিয়ে যাচ্ছে খোট্টাদের ভাষা-সংস্কৃতি
বাংলাদেশ
1708550660 photo
Indian men, women lose in pre-quarterfinals of World TT but likely to qualify for Paris Olympics | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
rakul wrap 2024 02 57c308c30099bc4f24cd9f450e4f326b
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Are Now Married; Triptii Dimri Replaces Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bjp west bengal sandeshkhali 2024 02 11933f1ac6b04c9c9386aac95388e1a7
BJP to Release Documentary on Alleged Atrocities Against Women in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
block market5

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৪৪ কোম্পানির ১৪৪ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 All HAjj

দর বৃদ্ধির কারন জানেনা আল-হাজ্জ্ব টেক্সটাইলের কর্তৃপক্ষ – Corporate Sangbad

 nivedita saboo cropped profile

Warner Bros Collaborate with Nivedita Saboo for Wonder Woman Inspired Ensembles

 fenel cover

রান্নাঘরের এই উপাদানেই ম্যাজিক! শুধু মুখশুদ্ধিই নয় এর চমৎকার গুণে দূর হবে একাধিক সমস্যা, জেনে নিন

 received 1087955069119731

২২ জানুয়ারী মওলানা ভাসানীর স্বদেশ প্রত্যাবর্তনের ৫২তম বার্ষিকী

 received 691142798568002

আনোয়ারার ৫ শীর্ষ ইয়াবা ব্যবসায়ী টেকনাফে ১ লক্ষ ১২৬ হাজার পিস ইয়াবা সহ গ্রেপ্তার

 fridge 3

Refrigerator Tips: ফ্রিজের কোন অংশে রাখেন দুধ? জানেন কি আপনার ভুলেই নষ্ট হচ্ছে খাবার?

 1627528212 shilpa shetty 1

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s Mother Files Cheating Complaint Against Property Agent

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 9

করোনায় আরও ৪১ জনের প্রাণহানি

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 revida 41 3212937

マジェスティック メンズ ポロシャツ トップス Philadelphia Phillies Majestic And Then Some Polo :41-3212937:リビーダ Yahoo!ショップ – 通販