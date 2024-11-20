Indian Racing Festival 2024: Naga Chaitanya, John Abraham And Arjun Kapoor Join The Thrill In Coimbatore

Last Updated: November 20, 2024, 09:41 IST

Naga Chaitanya was at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore to support his team, the Hyderabad Blackbirds. at the Indian Racing Festival (IRF). He was joined by actors John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor.



John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor support the Goa and Delhi teams. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Naga Chaitanya has dominated headlines for quite some time with the news of his impending wedding with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. While a leaked invite mentioned that the couple is set to marry this December, the actor is making sure to fulfill his other professional commitments before the big day. Naga Chaitanya was recently at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore to support his team, the Hyderabad Blackbirds, at the Indian Racing Festival (IRF). He was joined by actors John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor.

A latest snap shows the trio posing for the cameras together with another authority at the racing festival. While Naga Chaitanya cheered for his team, John was there to support Goa Aces and Arjun supported Speed Demons, Delhi team. Another snap showed John and Naga Chaitanya laughing together as they enjoyed the match.

Speaking about his love of racing and the inclination to own Hyderabad Blackbirds, Naga Chaitanya told Mid Day, “My passion for motorsports started fairly early when I was in school, living in Chennai, going to the Sriperumbudur race track. I started watching Formula 1, MotoGP. I think the bug bit me very early. Now, I’m so happy to be a part of motorsports, in such close proximity, being able to own a team, be a part of the entire championship is such a thrill for me.” He also noted that he was willing to make a film based on motorsports and that would give it much needed exposure.

Even Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham shared their experience at the game via social media. John Abraham shared a few snaps from the race course with several members of his team and celebrated their successes. He noted, “After an unforgettable season at the #IndianRacingFestival 2024, the stage is set for the grand IRL title showdown. The journey of the #GoaAcesJARacing has been remarkable, filled with relentless competition and passion. Now, as the weekend approaches, we gear up for a thrilling fight to crown the champions. Who will claim the glory?”

On the other hand, Arjun wrote, “What a season it’s been! Full of adrenaline, speed, and incredible moments on and off the track. Can’t wait to do it all again next season! #SpeedMeetsSpirit #IndianRacingFestival.” In the video along with the post, the actor could be seen participating in thrilling races, signing autographs, piloting a race car, and taking photos with fans.