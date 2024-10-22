India’s squad for Australia tour likely on October 28, Cheteshwar Pujara in the fray | Cricket News

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to announce India’s Test squad for the tour of Australia on October 28, with the inclusion of veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara a possibility considering his success during the team’s last two tours Down Under.

The 36-year-old Test specialist scored 521 runs in the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy and 271 runs in the subsequent tour, which might force the Ajit Agarkar led selection panel to consider the right-handed batsman and his experience of 103 Tests as the stabilizing factor on the bouncy Australian tracks.

ALSO WATCH

Long Rope for KL Rahul l Gill, Pant fit for 2nd Test l 2025 IPL Retentions | Beyond the Boundary

His current form, which includes a knock of 234 against Chattisgarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, also makes a case to use his experience in the Australian conditions.

Pujara last played for India in the World Test Championship final in 2023.

According to the PTI report, Nitish Reddy won’t be picked for the T20I series in South Africa. He has been named in the India A squad and is being prepared by the BCCI as a seam-up all-round option.

India A will travel to Australia and also play an intra-squad match with Team India ahead of the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy beginning next month.

The interesting part of the selection will be the decision around veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and the official update on his fitness and availability for the tour.

India captain Rohit Sharma had said in one of the press conferences that they would not want to take an “undercooked” Shami to Australia.

Meanwhile, the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep are automatic choices for fast bowlers, with Avesh Khan and Yash Dayal among the likely back-up seamers in the squad.