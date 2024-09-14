India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav turns 34: A glimpse into his stellar T20 career | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain, turns 34 today. Since his debut against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, he has displayed remarkable consistency and skill. Known as SKY , Suryakumar Yadav is famous for his ability to hit the ball all around the cricket ground, earning him numerous Man of the Match awards.Since his debut in 2021, Yadav has won 16 Man of the Match awards in just 71 matches, equalling Virat Kohli, who achieved the same in 125 matches.Suryakumar has scored four international centuries, trailing only behind Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and India’s Rohit Sharma, who each have five centuries.

Currently ranked second in the ICC T20I batter rankings , Suryakumar was the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket in 2022. He recorded the second most runs in a calendar year, scoring 1164 runs in 31 innings with a strike rate of 187.43 and an average of 46.65.

In the T20 World Cup 2024 , Suryakumar played a crucial role for the Indian team. He scored two consecutive half-centuries against the USA and Afghanistan, a quick 31 runs in 16 balls against Australia, and a 47-run innings against England. Besides his batting, his fielding was also noteworthy.

One notable moment was his catch to dismiss David Miller on the boundary, which proved critical in the match’s outcome.

Suryakumar Yadav displayed incredible athleticism as he dived to grab the ball. Before his momentum carried him beyond the boundary rope, he tossed the ball up in the air. With quick reflexes, he jumped back into the field of play and successfully completed a breathtaking catch that left spectators in awe.

The remarkable display of skill and agility showcased Yadav’s commitment to the game. His presence of mind to release the ball before crossing the boundary line, coupled with his swift return to the field, highlighted his exceptional abilities as a fielder.

Recently, Suryakumar was appointed India’s T20 captain by the new head coach. He marked his first innings as captain with a quick 58 runs in 26 balls, continuing his form from his debut, where he scored a half-century with a strike rate of 183.87.

Suryakumar Yadav’s IPL journey:

Suryakumar Yadav was part of the Mumbai Indians squad in 2012 and 2013. He rejoined Mumbai Indians during the 2018 IPL auction. That season was a turning point in his career as he scored 512 runs with a strike rate of 133.33.

Before his time with MI, Suryakumar played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014-2017 under Gautam Gambhir’s leadership.

Interestingly, the very year Suryakumar was signed by KKR, the team went on to clinch their second IPL championship.

In recent years, Yadav has become a key player at No. 3. His best IPL season was in 2023, where he scored 605 runs with a strike rate of 181.14. He contributed to MI’s IPL titles in 2019 and 2020.