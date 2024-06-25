মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ জুন ২০২৪ | ১১ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

India’s trip to Paris Olympics to cost Rs 33.68 crore | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৫, ২০২৪ ১০:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1719291247 photo



msid 111246586,imgsize 28632

NEW DELHI: Indian contingent’s trip to the Paris Olympics will cost the exchequer Rs 33.68 crore – more than double of what was spent from the govt’s coffers during the Tokyo Games in 2021. The Games will run from July 26 to August 11.
TOI has learnt that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has worked out a detailed budget estimate for the Paris Games and the amount to be spent on the travel, accommodation, equipment and logistics needs of athletes, support staff and the government and IOA delegates would be around Rs 33 crore.
For Tokyo, the government had spent Rs 13.13 crore.
The budget has been prepared considering the size of India’s contingent, which will have 195 members. A total of Rs 14 crore has been earmarked for athlete-related activities, including reward money for sportspersons and teams winning medals for the country.
A significant part of the overall budget, comprising Rs 12 crore would be borne by the sports ministry. The airfare (195 persons) alone will cost Rs 3.41 crore, while Rs 2.04 crore (at $50 for 25 days on 195 persons) will be spent on out-of-pocket allowance.
A huge amount — Rs 18.90 crore — will be spent on delegates and IOA’s executive committee (EC) members and headquarters officials. Significantly, the TA/DA paid to EC members will alone cost Rs 8.4 crore. IOA has a 12-member EC, including president PT Usha, senior vice-president Ajay H Patel and treasurer Sahdev Yadav, among others.
Rs 1.2 crore will be spent on EC members’ visits to ceremonies and on their match tickets.
The budget estimate for Paris has led to another round of showdown between Usha and EC members. After Usha shared the Paris budget with the EC members, Yadav wrote a letter demanding convening of an urgent EC meeting.
“As the matter concerns financial approval for Paris Games, it is my humble suggestion to call an EC meeting of IOA to finalise the budget estimates,” Yadav wrote.
It’s been learnt that IOA will also provide a cash grant to athletes and support staff who are part of the Indian contingent. The athletes will receive Rs 2 lakh each and the coaching and support staff Rs 1 lakh each.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

সাপাহারে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর উপহারের ঘর দখলের অভিযোগ
সাপাহারে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর উপহারের ঘর দখলের অভিযোগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Women Trafficking Symbolic Photo 27 05 2021
পালিয়ে আসা তরুণীর তথ্যে মিলল নারী পাচারকারী চক্রের সন্ধান
বাংলাদেশ
1719291247 photo
India’s trip to Paris Olympics to cost Rs 33.68 crore | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
priyanka nick 4 2024 06 205ae5a0c23d284ca8207f82b4f792f6
Priyanka Chopra Drops An Adorable Photo Of Nick Jonas Holding Malti Marie In Arms, Says ‘Daddy’s Home’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
bibi 1

Bibi Russell : বাংলাদেশের ৫০! ‘সোনার বাংলার’ সব রঙ যেন বিবি রাসেলের অদৃশ্য প্যালেটে, দেখুন তারই ঝলক…

 received 583972573017727

রাউজানে ২১তম বিশাল জসনে জুলুছ অনুষ্টিত

 wm HUMAN

১৮ মাসের বকেয়া বেতন-ভাতার দাবিতে মানববন্ধন

 1595612642 news18 entertainment default image

R. Kelly Convicted Of Luring Women, Underage Girls For Sex

 wm Afghanistan 2

আফগানিস্তানের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ শহর দখলে তীব্র লড়াই করছে তালেবান

 download 3 1

ঢাকা সিটি কলেজ কেন্দ্রে ভোট দিলেন শেখ হাসিনা

 wm PRESSCLUB

‘যতই বাধা আসুক, জাতীয়করণ ছাড়া ঘরে ফিরব না’

 wm Proma

প্রমা’র প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকীতে ৩ দিনের উৎসব শুরু

 madhuri dixit 2

Madhuri Dixit Adds Her Iconic Ek Do Teen Step to This Popular Instagram Trend, Watch Video

 kangana disses brahmastra swara blames srk for ruining love life

Kangana Ranaut Claims Ayan Mukerji Changed Ranbir Kapoor’s Name in Brahmastra, Swara Bhasker Says SRK Ruined Her Love Life