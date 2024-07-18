Influencer Apologises To Priyanka Chopra After ‘Dissing’ Her At Anant Ambani’s Wedding: ‘Can’t Handle This…’

Influencer Julia Chafe, who recently flew to Mumbai from the US for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, recently received flak for ‘dissing’ Priyanka Chopra by cutting her off and speaking to Nick Jonas instead. Julia has now apologised to Priyanka and said that she loves the actress and her brain “exploded” when Priyanka said that she knew Julia.

Julia recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her interaction with Priyanka and Nick. “Kindly excuse me while I pass away! #PriyankaChopra was possibly the nicest celebrity I’ve ever met. And although I already found her to be the world’s most beautiful woman, in person she literally had a glowing aura around her. Magnificent!!!” she had captioned the post.