Influencer Apologises To Priyanka Chopra After ‘Dissing’ Her At Anant Ambani’s Wedding: ‘Can’t Handle This…’

Influencer Julia Chafe, who recently flew to Mumbai from the US for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, recently received flak for ‘dissing’ Priyanka Chopra by cutting her off and speaking to Nick Jonas instead. Julia has now apologised to Priyanka and said that she loves the actress and her brain “exploded” when Priyanka said that she knew Julia.
Julia recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her interaction with Priyanka and Nick. “Kindly excuse me while I pass away! #PriyankaChopra was possibly the nicest celebrity I’ve ever met. And although I already found her to be the world’s most beautiful woman, in person she literally had a glowing aura around her. Magnificent!!!” she had captioned the post.
The video quickly went viral after people started calling Julia out for not “allowing Priyanka to speak.” Julia then posted an apology post and said, “I think I dissed Priyanka Chopra at Anant Ambani’s wedding and I can not stop thinking about it? The video of me dissing has 50 million views.” She added, “She was trying to tell me more and I cut her off. It wasn’t meant to be diss. Once Priyanka told me she knows me. My brain was just like one red alert. And the red alert was just like you cannot handle this anymore. Change the subject. My brain was exploding.”
“As a super fan of Priyanka Chopra, when she told me she knows me, it was just too much for me to handle. Changing the subject to talk to Nick was more like a primal instinct. But in doing that, I dissed one of my favourite celebrities of all time,” she said and added “Priyanka, if you are seeing this, I never meant to be rude to you. I love you dearly and just know that I love you. And I’m sorry.”
Meanwhile, Julia has been actively sharing inside videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, especially the guests’ precious jewellery. She also shared that she met Nita Ambani, whom she called the epitome of grace. “Had the true honour of meeting Mrs Nita Ambani – the epitome of elegance, generosity and regality. She spoke to me with the kindness and care that my own family speaks to me with- going out of her way to make sure Bruno and I were happy and comfortable,” Julia shared on Instagram.