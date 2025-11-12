বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:২৫ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Inked! World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma reveals new tattoo that defines his fearless mindset | Cricket News

Inked! World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma reveals new tattoo that defines his fearless mindset | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Abhishek Sharma, the face of India’s modern T20 revolution, continues to prove that nothing is truly impossible in the shortest format of the game. The explosive left-hander, who has redefined batting aggression with his fearless approach, has now revealed a new tattoo that perfectly captures his mindset at the crease.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!In a viral Instagram post, the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in the world flaunted a new tattoo on his right wrist that reads, “It will happen.” The post quickly went viral online, with fans praising the symbolism behind the design. Abhishek also reshared the image on his Instagram story, giving followers a closer look at the minimalist tattoo.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma (Pic credit: Instagram/@abhayunseen)

The 25-year-old’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Over the past year, Abhishek has smashed two unforgettable centuries — a record-breaking 135, the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, and a blistering 141 for Sunrisers Hyderabad that powered an incredible 246-run chase in IPL 2025.Currently sitting atop the ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings with 925 rating points, Abhishek leads second-placed Phil Salt by a commanding margin. He was named Player of the Tournament in the 2025 Asia Cup and Player of the Series in India’s 2-1 triumph over Australia earlier this year.With the T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil just months away, Abhishek’s form and mindset — summed up by his new tattoo — make him one of India’s most crucial match-winners.





