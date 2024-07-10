Inside Suhana Khan’s New York Diaries With Dad Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan is engaged in a pre-production collaboration with her father Shah Rukh Khan for their action-thriller, King. Amid the preparations, the duo jetted off to New York where they were recently snapped enjoying a shopping spree. Despite juggling between professional commitments and family time, the Archies actress keeps her fans updated with her captivating Instagram posts. Recently, she gave a sneak peek into her fun time in New York.

The enchanting carousel starts with a stunning frame capturing Suhana Khan’s splendid beauty. Looking away from the camera in a strappy dress, the actress looked smoking hot. It was followed by a featuring Suhana in a white tank top and contrasting black satin skirt. Next, we also got a view of New York through the star kid’s lens. One of the pictures also showcases Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter in a black floral dress, posing for another mirror selfie. Suhana captioned the pictures, “Summer in the city.”

Work-wise, Suhana Khan was last seen in The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also saw Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda making their grand debut in the industry. Khushi’s rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina also debuted in the same film. Next, Suhana is geared up for her first solo film. It was reported earlier that the Archies actress is set to collaborate with her father Shah Rukh Khan for her next film, titled King.

While Sujoy Ghosh will be directing the film, Siddharth Anand has been assigned the task of overseeing the action. As per the latest reports, King will go on floors soon. The most awaited collaboration between the father-daughter duo has been produced by the Dunki actor’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Entertainment. Meanwhile, fans are now eager to watch the father-daughter collaboration on the screen.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood star was last seen in Dunki. Next up for him is Tiger vs Pathaan in the pipeline which will see him sharing screen space with Salman Khan.

Coming back to King, the film is a fast-paced action thriller that navigates through the life of a mentor and his student as they pit their survival abilities against all difficulties. While Shah Rukh Khan portrays the guru in the upcoming flick, Suhana will be seen essaying the role of the disciple.