Inside Tara Sutaria’s Christmas Dinner Party: Veer Pahariya, Himesh Reshammiya, Bhumi Pednekar Attend | PICS | Bollywood News

Tara Sutaria hosted a fun-filled Christmas bash which was attended by her boyfriend Veer Pahariya, Himesh Reshammiya, Bhumi Pednekar and others. The pictures are unmissable!

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria celebrates Christmas with the utmost enthusiasm every year, and this time was no different! The ‘Marjaavaan’ actress kicked off her Christmas celebrations a few days early this year, turning her home into a beautiful space filled with lights, elegant decor and delicious food. The star-studded guest list included her boyfriend Veer Pahariya, actress Bhumi Pednekar, musician Himesh Reshammiya, his wife Sonia Kapoor, Orry and many others.

On Saturday, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram to share a series of photos and videos to give a peek into the fun-filled Christmas dinner party hosted by her. The first picture showed her looking stunning in a black outfit, posing elegantly against the beautiful décor which included chandeliers, flowers, Christmas trees, and numerous candles. Other pictures offered glimpses of the lavish Christmas feast. One photo showed Tara posing with her boyfriend Veer Pahariya. Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor also joined them. Other photos featured Bhumi Pednekar and Orry.

In her caption, Tara Sutaria wrote, “Having ourselves a merry little Christmas. 3 days of endless cooking, baking and referencing table scapes, ordering crockery from across the country and having friends carry it back for us, tons of Christmas carol – ing, turkey basting and… Here we are!!!! Blessed. Bellies full. Bright and beautiful! HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! May the new year be full of peace of mind and clarity of thought… may our hearts be light and let’s be kind to one another. God knows we need it now more than ever.” Check out the pictures below!

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria collaborated with Punjabi-Canadian music sensation AP Dhillon for the music video of ‘Thodi Si Daaru’ earlier this year. She will next be seen in the film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and others.

