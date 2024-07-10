Internet goes berserk after Gautam Gambhir’s announcement as Team India head coach | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team , succeeding former teammate Rahul Dravid .This announcement was made on Tuesday by Jay Shah , the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), underlining Gambhir’s task to build on India’s recent T20 World Cup success.At 42 years old, Gambhir takes the helm following Dravid’s tenure, which culminated in a T20 World Cup victory in Barbados last month.Gambhir, who debuted in one-day internationals (ODI) for India in 2003, has accumulated over 10,000 international runs across a 13-year-long career.Notably, the lefty was instrumental in India’s ODI World Cup victory in 2011 and has also led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles in 2012 and 2014.Shah expressed confidence in Gambhir’s capabilities, citing his extensive experience and clear vision for the team as key factors that position him well for the head coach role.

“Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward. His clear vision for Team India, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role,” wrote Shah while announcing Gambhir’s arrival on ‘X’.

As India embark on a new chapter under the guidance of Gambhir, the internet is buzzing with excitement over the latest addition to India’s managerial roster.

Former Indian head coach Anil Kumble, in reaction to the appointment, extended his best wishes and good luck for Gambhir’s new venture.

Cricket expert and analyst Harsha Bhogle also expressed optimism that Gambhir would excel in his role as head coach of the Indian team, predicting he would do a ‘fine job’.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja penned, “India will reach new heights under GG”.

Here are the cricket fraternity’s reactions to Gambhir’s appointment as the head coach of Team India:

Fans continue to flood the internet with witty memes and congratulatory posts, celebrating the appointment of Gambhir as the head coach.