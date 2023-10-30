Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns as Pakistan chief selector over conflict of interest allegations | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a latest development, Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Monday announced his resignation midway through the ODI World Cup after PCB initiated a conflict of interest investigation on the former Pakistan captain.Pakistan have lost four games on the trot after registering two wins and stand on the brink of elimination of the World Cup. Pakistan are currently sixth in the points table with 4 points in six games.

The emergence of this news comes amidst reports suggesting a possible conflict of interest involving the former Pakistan captain.

Allegations have surfaced, claiming that he is a shareholder in “Yazo International Limited,” a company owned by Talha Rehmani. Rehmani serves as an agent for prominent players such as skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) set up a five-member committee to investigate conflict of interest allegations.

“PCB has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner,” PCB posted a media statement on X, formerly Twitter.

While talking to a news channel, Inzamam confirmed that he has stepped down from the chief selector’s post after getting a call from the Board regarding an inquiry over conflict of interest allegations.

“I decided to step down till the time this committee completes its investigation and once all the issues are cleared I am ready to sit with PCB,” Inzamam said.

” We are cricketers and ready to do anything for Pakistan cricket and I feel if there is any inquiry on me and since I am holding such an important post then I should step down and let them do the proper investigation,” Inzamam added.

Inzamam was appointed as the chief selector in August ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup on a monthly salary of 2.5 million.

Former Test stalwarts, Shahid Afridi and Mushtaq Ahmed, who were on Samaa TV, backed Inzamam’s decision and said there was nothing greater than self-respect and reputation.

“Inzamam has taken the right decision to step aside,” Afridi said.

Mushtaq said in the last few days there had been a lot of allegations made against Inzamam and the people making accusations should now prove them.

Pakistan have lost four successive matches in World Cups for the first time after losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

AFG vs PAK: Afghanistan top order scripts memorable win against Pakistan| ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan are on the verge of a group stage exit at the tournament and need to defeat Bangladesh on Tuesday to preserve any slim hopes of making the semi-finals.