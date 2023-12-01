IPL: 1166 players registered for auction as Aussie World Cup stars among highest base price | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australia’s World Cup heroes Travis Head, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, along with out-of-favor Indian pacer Harshal Patel, have all kept their base prices in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore for the upcoming IPL auction scheduled in Dubai on December 19.
According to ESPN Cricinfo, a list of 1166 players, who have registered for the auction, has been sent to franchises.With 77 slots available, 30 of them allocated for overseas players, the collective spending limit for the 10 teams is set at Rs 262.95 crore.
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, recognised for his impressive batting in the World Cup, has a base price of Rs 50 lakh. However, it is anticipated that he will attract bids at least 15 to 20 times higher than his base price.
Surprisingly, former India batter Kedar Jadhav, who is well past his sell-by-date has also kept his base price at Rs 2 crore along with Umesh Yadav, whose India Test career has all but ended.
Jos Inglis, who recently scored his maiden T20 hundred against India, along with former skipper Steve Smith and pacer Josh Hazlewood, are also in top bracket.
Ditto for South Africa’s new pace bowling sensation Gerald Coetzee and the dangerous Rassie van der Dussen, who is likely to see the hammer go up multiple times.
Wanindu Hasaranga, one of the world’s top T20 wrist spinners and released by RCB, is in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket.
(With PTI Inputs)
