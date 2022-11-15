মঙ্গলবার , ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩০শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals trade Shardul Thakur for Aman Khan with Kolkata Knight Riders | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৫, ২০২২ ৪:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1668464352 photo


NEW DELHI: India fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to turn up for Kolkata Knight Riders in the next edition of the Indian Premier League as his former franchise Delhi Capitals traded him for uncapped Mumbai all-rounder Aman Khan.
Thakur, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore, had taken 15 wickets in 14 games, including career-best figures of 4/36, in the 2022 edition but leaked close to 10 runs per over.
With the bat, he scored 120 runs at an average of 10.81 and a strike rate of 137.93.

“Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023,” the IPL organisers said in a statement.
“Emerging all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders.”
The 25-year-old Aman, who was bought for Rs 20 Lakh in the 2022 IPL auction, had made his IPL debut last season for KKR.
Thakur is currently in New Zealand for the three-match ODI series.
Thakur is the third player to be traded by KKR after getting the services of New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Titans in another all-cash deal.





