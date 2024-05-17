IPL 2024: Race for second spot intensifies after SRH become third team to qualify for playoffs | Cricket News

SRH’s playoffs spot is now confirmed, DC eliminated

RCB-CSK will now be a knockout with the hosts needing to win by 18 runs or within 18.1 overs (assuming a first innings score of 200)

A win against KKR will confirm RR’s second finish

SRH will finish second if they beat PBKS and KKR beat RR after that (both games are on Sunday)

CSK can finish second if they beat RCB and RR and SRH lose their respective games.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs scenarios have taken an intriguing turn following the washout of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) match on Thursday. The unexpected outcome pushed SRH into the playoffs, while simultaneously eliminating the Delhi Capitals (DC) from contention.The spotlight now shifts to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash on Saturday, which has morphed into a high-stakes knockout game.The equation is simple yet daunting for the RCB: to secure a victory by a margin of 18 runs or chase down a target (assuming a first innings score of 200) within 18.1 overs. This scenario sets the stage for an electrifying contest, with both teams desperate to extend their campaign.Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have their destiny in their own hands. A win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will not only seal their playoff berth but also ensure a second-place finish, granting them two shots at reaching the final. However, the plot thickens as SRH could leapfrog RR for the second spot, provided they defeat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and RR succumbs to KKR in their respective fixtures.Despite accumulating 12 points and having a game in hand, the Lucknow Super Giants are facing an uphill battle in their bid to qualify for the playoffs. Their faint hopes are hindered by their poor Net Run Rate (NRR), which currently stands at -0.787.

Adding another layer of intrigue, CSK have a pathway to climb to the second position, albeit requiring a concoction of results to go their way. A triumph over RCB, coupled with defeats for RR and SRH in their final games, would propel the Super Kings into a favorable playoff position.

As the league phase nears its conclusion, the IPL playoff scenarios have never been more entangled.

With teams vying for the coveted spots and the unpredictable nature of cricket, the final outcomes remain anyone’s guess. One thing is certain: the road to the IPL trophy is fraught with twists and turns, promising a thrilling climax to the season.