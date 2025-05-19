IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma shines for SRH as Rishabh Pant’s LSG crash out of playoff race | Cricket News

Abhishek Sharma (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Abhishek Sharma stole the spotlight with a breathtaking 59 off just 20 balls, setting the tone for Sunrisers Hyderabad ’s emphatic six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Match 61 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium . The young left-hander’s fireworks at the top helped SRH chase down a challenging target of 206 with 10 balls to spare, dashing LSG’s hopes of making the playoffs.Opening alongside Atharva Taide, Abhishek came out with aggressive intent, taking on the bowlers from the outset. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!He smashed four boundaries and cleared the rope six times in his whirlwind knock, reaching his fifty real quick. His fearless hitting saw SRH race to 99 in under eight overs before he was dismissed by Digvesh Rathi, slicing a wide googly to sweeper cover, a moment that sparked a heated exchange between the two players.Even after Abhishek’s departure, SRH maintained control. Ishan Kishan contributed a brisk 35 off 28, while Heinrich Klaasen added a fluent 47 off 28 to ensure the chase stayed on track. Brief interruptions, including Kamindu Mendis retiring hurt, didn’t slow the innings, as Aniket Verma and Nitish Reddy finished the job comfortably in the 19th over.Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants posted a solid 205/7, thanks to Mitchell Marsh (65 off 39), Aiden Markram (61 off 38), and a late flourish from Nicholas Pooran (45 off 26).

‘Shubman Gill used his brains a lot more than the other guys’

However, LSG’s bowling lacked sting, with only Digvesh Rathi (2/37 in 4 overs) managing breakthroughs. Their inability to contain runs during the powerplay and middle overs proved costly.With this result, SRH keep their campaign alive while LSG bow out of the playoff race. Abhishek Sharma’s explosive innings not only sealed the win but also reaffirmed his status as one of the most dangerous young batters in the league.



Get IPL 2025 match schedules, squads, points table, and live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Check the latest IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings.