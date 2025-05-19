Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ২০ মে ২০২৫ | ৬ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma shines for SRH as Rishabh Pant’s LSG crash out of playoff race | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২০, ২০২৫ ১২:২১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma shines for SRH as Rishabh Pant’s LSG crash out of playoff race | Cricket News


Advertise here
Abhishek Sharma (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Abhishek Sharma stole the spotlight with a breathtaking 59 off just 20 balls, setting the tone for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s emphatic six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Match 61 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium. The young left-hander’s fireworks at the top helped SRH chase down a challenging target of 206 with 10 balls to spare, dashing LSG’s hopes of making the playoffs.Opening alongside Atharva Taide, Abhishek came out with aggressive intent, taking on the bowlers from the outset. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!He smashed four boundaries and cleared the rope six times in his whirlwind knock, reaching his fifty real quick. His fearless hitting saw SRH race to 99 in under eight overs before he was dismissed by Digvesh Rathi, slicing a wide googly to sweeper cover, a moment that sparked a heated exchange between the two players.Even after Abhishek’s departure, SRH maintained control. Ishan Kishan contributed a brisk 35 off 28, while Heinrich Klaasen added a fluent 47 off 28 to ensure the chase stayed on track. Brief interruptions, including Kamindu Mendis retiring hurt, didn’t slow the innings, as Aniket Verma and Nitish Reddy finished the job comfortably in the 19th over.Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants posted a solid 205/7, thanks to Mitchell Marsh (65 off 39), Aiden Markram (61 off 38), and a late flourish from Nicholas Pooran (45 off 26).

‘Shubman Gill used his brains a lot more than the other guys’

However, LSG’s bowling lacked sting, with only Digvesh Rathi (2/37 in 4 overs) managing breakthroughs. Their inability to contain runs during the powerplay and middle overs proved costly.With this result, SRH keep their campaign alive while LSG bow out of the playoff race. Abhishek Sharma’s explosive innings not only sealed the win but also reaffirmed his status as one of the most dangerous young batters in the league.


Get IPL 2025 match schedules, squads, points table, and live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Check the latest IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Jiah Khan Was ‘Depressed’ Over Rejection Before Death, Says Zarina Wahab: ‘She Called Sooraj But…’
Jiah Khan Was ‘Depressed’ Over Rejection Before Death, Says Zarina Wahab: ‘She Called Sooraj But…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, ২০ মে থেকে ৫ রাশির দুর্দিন হবে শেষ! মিলবে সাফল্য, হাতে আসবে অর্থ…
আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, ২০ মে থেকে ৫ রাশির দুর্দিন হবে শেষ! মিলবে সাফল্য, হাতে আসবে অর্থ…
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
keeping tulsi manjari or tulsi flower in almirah removes financial problems fills locker with money astrology vastu tips
keeping tulsi manjari or tulsi flower in almirah removes financial problems fills locker with money astrology vastu tips
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma shines for SRH as Rishabh Pant’s LSG crash out of playoff race | Cricket News
IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma shines for SRH as Rishabh Pant’s LSG crash out of playoff race | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
পদ্মা সেতুর নাটবল্টু খোলার পেছনে ইন্ধন কাদের— প্রশ্ন হানিফের

পদ্মা সেতুর নাটবল্টু খোলার পেছনে ইন্ধন কাদের— প্রশ্ন হানিফের

 রাবি উপাচার্যসহ ২৯ কর্মকর্তার পদত্যাগ

রাবি উপাচার্যসহ ২৯ কর্মকর্তার পদত্যাগ

 রাবিতে কোরআন পোড়ানোর ঘটনায় শিক্ষার্থী গ্রেফতার

রাবিতে কোরআন পোড়ানোর ঘটনায় শিক্ষার্থী গ্রেফতার

 ৭-১৪ অক্টোবর পর্যন্ত বিশ্ব বিনিয়োগকারী সপ্তাহ-২০২৪ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

৭-১৪ অক্টোবর পর্যন্ত বিশ্ব বিনিয়োগকারী সপ্তাহ-২০২৪ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 Tiger Woods and son ride birdie blitz to finish second at PNC Championship | Golf News

Tiger Woods and son ride birdie blitz to finish second at PNC Championship | Golf News

 রোহিঙ্গা সমস্যা সমাধানে বাংলাদেশ সরকার চরম ব্যর্থ: মির্জা ফখরুল

রোহিঙ্গা সমস্যা সমাধানে বাংলাদেশ সরকার চরম ব্যর্থ: মির্জা ফখরুল

 Winter Drinks From All Over India That You Should Try This Season

Winter Drinks From All Over India That You Should Try This Season

 Sundarbans: প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ, হিংস্র বাঘের সঙ্গে জীবন‌যাপন! সেই সুন্দরবনের পড়ুয়াদের অবাক করা সব কীর্তি | drawing competition for sundarbans students

Sundarbans: প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ, হিংস্র বাঘের সঙ্গে জীবন‌যাপন! সেই সুন্দরবনের পড়ুয়াদের অবাক করা সব কীর্তি | drawing competition for sundarbans students

 সশস্ত্রবাহিনী ও বিজিবিকে ধৈর্য ধরার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

সশস্ত্রবাহিনী ও বিজিবিকে ধৈর্য ধরার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

 Three Nominations, Two AAP & One BJP, Filed; L-G Appoints BJP Councillor as Presiding Officer

Three Nominations, Two AAP & One BJP, Filed; L-G Appoints BJP Councillor as Presiding Officer
Advertise here