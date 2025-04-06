IPL 2025: Class acts Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj lead Gujarat Titans’ big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad | Cricket News

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj (Photos: Video grabs)

Shubman Gill’s classy unbeaten half-century and Mohammed Siraj’s brilliant four-wicket spell led Gujarat Titans ‘ (GT) impressive seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday in Hyderabad.

If it was Siraj who kept the SRH batters on their toes in his spell of 4/17 to limit the hosts to 152 for 8, GT skipper Gill once again showed why he is so highly rated around the world — carrying his bat through with 61 not out off 43 balls.

Siraj, who removed the dangerous SRH openers Travis Head (8) and Abhishek Sharma (18) cheaply before coming back to take two wickets in the 19th over, was named the ‘Player of the Match’. Siraj also took his 100th IPL wicket during his spell.

Later, Gill and Washington Sundar (49 off 29 balls) revived the GT run-chase from 16/2 in 3.5 overs with a 90-run counter-attacking partnership, after the in-form Sai Sudharsan (5) and Jos Buttler (0) were removed in quick succession by Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins, respectively.

After Gill and Washington’s stand had put GT on course, the ‘impact sub’ Sherfane Rutherford smoked unbeaten 35 off just 16 balls to take the visitors home with 3.2 overs to spare.

Hyderabad suffered their fourth consecutive loss, while Gujarat secured their third victory in the IPL 2025 campaign, which took them to No. 2 on the points table with six points.

The pitch at Hyderabad deviated from its typical batting-friendly nature, presenting a challenging surface where the ball’s pace was considerably slower. Gill, alongside GT debutant Sundar, effectively managed the middle phase of the innings while maintaining a steady scoring rate.

In the over bowled by Simarjeet Singh, Sundar unleashed himself, striking two boundaries and two sixes to amass 20 runs. This big over helped ease the pressure on Gujarat, who were recovering from early setbacks.

The partnership flourished with an impressive scoring rate as both the batters capitalised on poor deliveries. Gill reached his fifty off 36 deliveries, putting Gujarat in a commanding position.

At the other end, Sundar approached his half-century but fell short on 49 when Aniket Verma took an exceptional catch off Shami’s bowling.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Head hit two boundaries in succession against Siraj, who then claimed his wicket on the over’s last delivery.

The powerplay continued to prove challenging for SRH as Ishan Kishan (17) and Abhishek managed just 29 runs together before Siraj dismissed the latter in the fifth over.

Following the early dismissal of their opening pair, Hyderabad managed 45/2 in the powerplay. Prasidh Krishna claimed Kishan’s wicket in the eighth over.

The partnership between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen provided some stability to Hyderabad’s innings, as they effectively rotated the strike while facing spinners Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore during the middle overs.

Their fourth-wicket partnership yielded 50 runs before Kishore dismissed both in consecutive overs. Klaasen’s innings of 27 included one six and two boundaries, while Nitish contributed 31 runs from 34 deliveries.

Hyderabad’s aspirations for a strong finish in the final overs suffered a setback when Krishna dismissed Kamindu Mendis (1), reducing them to 120/6 at the end of the 17th over.

Siraj displayed remarkable precision in his final over, claiming the wickets of Aniket Verma (18) and Simarjeet Singh (0) to secure his four-wicket haul. The fast bowler achieved his finest IPL bowling figures, finishing with 4-17.

Cummins (22 not out) struck a boundary and a six, while Shami contributed with a four in Ishant Sharma’s last over, helping the team reach 152/8.

The bowling honours were shared between Siraj and Rashid (2/24) and Krishna (2/25).