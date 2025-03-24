Advertise here
সোমবার , ২৪ মার্চ ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh in racism row after comparing Jofra Archer to London’s kaali taxi’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৪, ২০২৫
Jofra Archer went for 76 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the most expensive spell in IPL history.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh faced criticism for making a racially insensitive comment about England fast bowler Jofra Archer during an IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The incident occurred in the 18th over of the first innings when Archer was bowling to SRH batters Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. The controversial remark came after Klaasen hit consecutive boundaries against Archer.
“London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (In London the black cabs meter runs fast and here the meter of Archer runs fast),” said the former India spinner in commentary.

The comment sparked outrage on social media, with fans demanding Harbhajan’s immediate removal from the IPL 2025 commentary panel.
Archer had a difficult debut in IPL 2025, conceding 76 runs without taking any wickets against Hyderabad. This performance set a new record for the most expensive bowling figures in IPL history, surpassing Mohit Sharma’s previous record of 0/73 for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved a significant milestone by scoring their fourth 250-plus total in T20 cricket, setting a new record for any team ahead of India and Surrey.
The team posted an impressive 286 for six against Rajasthan, falling just two runs short of breaking their own IPL record of 287/3, which they set against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last year.

SRH in IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad target title with big-hitting players

Ishan Kishan played a crucial role in the match, scoring his first IPL century off just 45 balls.
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a convincing 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals to begin their campaign successfully.


