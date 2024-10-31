IPL 2025: Heinrich Klaasen outvalues Virat Kohli as top retention | Cricket News

Heinrich Klaasen and Virat Kohli. (Pic Credit – X)

NEW DELHI: In a surprising turn of events on Thursday, South African wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen outshone one of cricket’s biggest icons, Virat Kohli, by securing the highest retention price this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained Klaasen for a staggering Rs 23 crore, marking a significant statement on his impact in the tournament and the value he brings to his franchise.Klaasen’s performances in the previous IPL season, where he showcased his explosive batting and consistent match-winning abilities, have evidently bolstered his worth in the eyes of SRH.

His ability to handle high-pressure situations and accelerate the innings makes him a versatile and invaluable asset in the T20 format. As a result, SRH chose to retain Klaasen at an eye-watering price, reflecting their belief in his potential to drive the team’s success in the upcoming season.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – Rs 23 crore

Virat Kohli ( RCB ) – Rs 21 crore

) – Rs 21 crore Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – Rs 21 crore

Following Klaasen, RCB’s Kohli was retained for Rs 21 crore, a slightly lower amount compared to Klaasen. Despite being one of the most popular and accomplished players in the league, Kohli’s retention price reflects RCB’s balanced approach to squad building while still banking on his leadership and experience to guide the franchise in IPL 2025 .

BREAKING & LIVE : #IPL 2025 Final Retentions @ 5.30pm

Meanwhile, West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran was also retained at Rs 21 crore, same as Kohli, by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Pooran, known for his hard-hitting and dynamic style, proved his worth last season and was rewarded with one of the top retention prices this year.

These high-profile retentions underline the franchises’ confidence in their core players, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.