IPL 2025: RCB captain Rajat Patidar dispels injury concerns ahead of KKR clash | Cricket News

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: The break in the IPL this season seems to have worked in Rajat Patidar’s favour. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, who suffered a right ring finger injury against Chennai Super Kings in a home game on May 3, got some time to recover for the remainder of the season, which resumes here on Saturday. With his availability a talking point ahead of RCB’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders here, the stylish right-hander made a statement on match eve on Thursday.On Thursday, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt were the first batters to start proceedings in the team’s first full training session after the break. As the opening duo showcased their range of shots, Patidar focused on basic fitness routines near the boundary line. The 31-year-old played shadow shots before heading towards the nets. To begin with, Patidar, who strapped his finger, took some low throwdowns. It was evident that the player was trying to test his finger, which was taped. Once Patidar felt comfortable, he walked towards the main nets and got down to business.Initially, he lacked power in his shots, even miscuing a few. Patidar, who was watched closely by batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik, pushed a few balls to either side of the wicket before unleashing his big hits. Most of it landed in the stands, with his timing being a standout feature. With every shot, Patidar grew in confidence and brought out his trademark aerial cover drives. While Patidar’s show during training is a huge relief for the team, it also strengthens the Madhya Pradesh player’s case for the England tour. Proving his match fitness will be crucial with an India A squad call-up in the pipeline.

While focus was on Patidar’s fitness, others got their time in the middle, including Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal, who is Devdutt Padikkal’s injury replacement. The bowling unit, led by Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, went through the grind. The latter has a huge role to play for the in-form franchise, with Josh Hazlewood’s availability in question and South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi set to miss the Playoffs .Who’s that IPL player?KKR GO THROUGH THE PACESThe KKR squad, barring Rovman Powell and Moeen Ali, too got down to business. Confirming the duo’s absence, the franchise stated, “Powell and Ali couldn’t come back due to medical reasons. Rovman is undergoing a procedure, while Moeen and his family are down with a viral infection.”RAIN PAINSaturday’s clash – with rain threat looming – is a big game for the visitors, who lie in sixth place and a defeat will make matters difficult for them in the Playoff race. On the other hand, RCB, who lie second with 16 points from 11 games, have all but sealed their berth.



