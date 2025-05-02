IPL 2025: Shubman Gill leads from the front as Gujarat Titans crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs | Cricket News

Shubman Gill (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans bounced back in style with a commanding 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, thanks largely to a sparkling captain’s knock from Shubman Gill.

The right-hander set the tone early and anchored a ferocious batting effort that saw GT post a daunting 224/6 — a total that proved well beyond SRH’s reach.

Gill was in sublime touch, crafting a scintillating 76 off just 38 deliveries. From the very first over, he looked in control, flicking Mohammed Shami for a stylish six to get the scoreboard ticking.

Alongside the in-form Sai Sudharsan (48 off 23), Gill punished the SRH attack with elegant strokeplay, taking the team to 87 without loss in under seven overs.

He was particularly severe on Pat Cummins, hammering the Australian for a four and a six in an over that summed up GT’s dominant start. He reached his fifty off just 25 balls, showcasing impeccable timing and placement, especially through the off-side.

Even after Sudharsan’s dismissal, Gill maintained the momentum, finding support in Jos Buttler (64 off 37), who helped lift GT beyond the 200 mark.

Gill’s innings, though cut short by a run-out on 76, laid the perfect platform. The skipper also showed his passion in the field, seen engaging in a heated conversation with the umpires over a DRS call involving Abhishek Sharma.

On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna starred with a miserly 2/19 in four overs, including the prized wicket of Travis Head, brilliantly caught in the deep by Rashid Khan.

Despite a lone fight from Abhishek Sharma (74 off 41), SRH faltered under the climbing asking rate, ending at 186/6.

With this win, Gujarat Titans not only solidified their playoff hopes but also sent a clear message; with Shubman Gill leading from the front, they’re not done yet.